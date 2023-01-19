No plans yet? Here’s what you can do this weekend

Here’s a list of things you can enjoy doing this weekend!

Last year was one of the most unforgettable years in Qatar’s history, and with it came a plethora of new entertainment and tourist hotspots for the public to enjoy.

With the weather finally chilly enough to enjoy the outdoors, Doha News has put together a list of must-go places that are perfect to enjoy for this season.

Qatar balloon festival

Qatar’s popular and much-anticipated Balloon Festival has officially taken flight and will continue until January 28.

Over 50 balloons will decorate the skies during the ten-day event, up from 40 from the previous year.

The ride usually takes 30 to 45 minutes, though it is only accessible to those above the age of 8. Those under 16 years of age will only be permitted onboard the balloon if accompanied by an adult.

For this year, the balloons will be departing from the Old Doha Port, External Green Area, right behind the Grand Terminal.

The price for a balloon ride is QAR 499.

Al Karaana Lagoon

Doha’s Karaana Lagoon can be summarised in three words: calming, beautiful, and serene.

The lagoon, located 60 kilometres southwest of Doha, has some of the most unusual wildlife habitats, including greenery and habitats for all kinds of fish and birds. The three artificial lagoons built to hold millions of cubic meters of treated water from the treatment plant are some of the lagoon’s most beautiful features.

A variety of wildlife, including frogs, fish, and birds, found safety in the nature of the artificial lagoon with clean water and green areas aplenty.

If you are for a small picnic or even a beautiful camp-out, the lagoon is definitely not a site to miss out on.

12 parks, 12 locations

Keen on going for a walk to take in some fresh air and enjoy the breezy weather?

Some 12 new parks have been opened across Qatar during 2022, with areas of public parks reaching some 3 million sqm, according to a new report from the Ministry of Municipality.

Such attention to green spaces provides residents of Qatar the option to discover a new park every week. The two all-time-favourites to keep an eye on are Umm Al Seneem Park, and Rawdat Al Khail Park.

Umm Al Seneem, located in Al Rayan Municipality, has the largest air-conditioned jogging tracks in the world. The 1,143-meter-long air-conditioned jogging trails were given the Guinness World Records title of “longest air-conditioned outdoor path.”

Meanwhile, Al Muntazah’s Rawdat Al Khail Park is one of the biggest in the nation, covering 140,000 square meters. It has walkways, a jogging path, a bike path, play areas for kids, a barbecue pit, green spaces, trees, and other amenities for visitors.

Education City’s game night

If you are feeling competitive this weekend, head over to Education City to enjoy a range of free games, snacks, and beverages for all visitors who want to start their Thursday with a little bit of fun!

Monopoly, Cluedo, Ka-Blab, Scattergories, Twister, Ludo, Taboo, and Chess are among the games you can play. Thursdays are open for everyone, while Wednesdays are for women only.

Best part? It’s completely free! The game night is located in Education City Gift Shop and starts from 7 pm until 9 pm.

Bit of arts and crafts

This workshop takes creativity to the next level.

Labour of Love, Making a Dress from Clay, is a practical workshop where participants are given the opportunity to learn how to create a clay Palestinian dress with motifs and inscriptions from the region.

After that, you can colour it and keep it for yourself.

The event is free, and is held in Katara Building no. 10. However, registration is required here. It will take place on 19 January from 4 pm – 6 pm.