Will Mbappe join PSG’s Champions League match after injury?

The French superstar limped off injured in PSG’s Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier

Superstar Kylian Mbappe’s fate at the Bayern Munich in the Champions League this month is under doubt after coming off the pitch in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 win against Montpellier.

Missing a twice-taken penalty and an open chance on his third effort, France’s wonderboy was ultimately be forced off the pitch in the 21st minute, clutching his hamstring.

A worrying sight for PSG fans, Mbappe’s subpar performance in the match led to questions on a ruling injury for the footballer.

However, PSG coach Christophe Galtier comforted the Ligue 1 leaders’ fanbase by claiming the injury does not appear serious.

“Concerning Kylian, there was a challenge after a dribble, he took a blow on the knee, behind the knee, so on the knee and on the muscle. Is it a bruise, a hematoma? We don’t know yet,” Galtier said.

“We’re not too worried,” the French coach added.

Wednesday’s fixture also witnessed Sergio Ramos come off from the game roughly 10 minutes after Mbappe’s absence for hurting his adductor.

“Sergio preferred to leave and not to take risks because of the discomfort he felt in his adductor,” Galtier said on the Spanish footballer’s leave.

Facing a comfortable win against Montpellier, secured by Lionel Messi, Fabian Ruiz, and Warren Zaire Emery, who became the youngest goal scorer in PSG’S history, having not even turned 17 yet.

Galtier also spoke on the unexpected drama from Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, who was all set for a loan move until the Blues filed inaccurate registration documents.

“Ziyech we talked about it that we wanted to get in a player after the departure of Pablo Sarabia. We were looking for a player also capable of playing on the right side of our attack. Unfortunately, it didn’t get done.”