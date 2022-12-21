Why you shouldn’t miss the Winter Wonderland vibes at talabat Boulevard

The talabat Boulevard at Lusail Winter Wonderland features an array of fresh food kiosks, festive décor and engaging activities for visitors to enjoy.

If you’ve lived in Qatar long enough, you know that even the slightest drop in temperature becomes a reason to celebrate – and if that happens to coincide with the exciting atmosphere currently all around us, there should definitely be no holding back!

As the cool weather envelops the country and you look to tick off some must-do items from your winter bucket list, the recently-opened talabat Boulevard at Lusail Winter Wonderland has to be your first go-to spot.

So what’s in it for you?

Hearty food that warms the soul, festive décor that gets you in the holiday spirit and an array of fun activities that will only elevate your celebratory mood. Let’s take a look:

Satiate your inner foodie with winter-essential treats!

Whether it’s piping hot pizza, a melt-in-your-mouth burger or crispy fried chicken to satisfy your ultimate cravings – talabat Boulevard has it all and more!

Simply jump on to the talabat app, select your favorite option and order away while you queue up for the rides or stroll through the rest of the venue.

Grab your order from the kiosks at the Boulevard when you’re ready to dig into your meal.

Lots to explore…but first, coffee!

There’s just something magical and oh-so-comforting about a hot cup of coffee on a chilly evening – and when you have a whole latte to choose from, why kettle for one?

Grab your caffeine fix of choice as you embrace the cool weather.

It’s simple, convenient and quick ordering? Check.

Cashless payment? Check.

No queues at collection? Check!

Happiness is…something sweet?

Take a break from the adventure with a wide variety of mouth-watering desserts to complement the wintry mood.

Fresh and piping hot waffles, pancakes, and cookies – all in a variety of specialty flavors – and more are up for grabs at the talabat Boulevard.

Want to level up the winter vibes even more? Why not go for a steaming mug of delicious hot chocolate? Let your sweet tooth go wild and donut forget to get some to go on your way out!

Snow me something better than this

Delight in scrumptious treats in a relaxed, festive environment. Picture warm fairy lights, pine trees and wooden benches to cozy up on with friends, family and loved ones and share meals, joy, laughter and unforgettable moments.

You can also find some picturesque spots to brighten up your IG feed. It’s a ‘yes’ from us!

Get your game on!

Let your competitive spirit loose by joining in with some exciting football-themed activities and games held at the Boulevard every day.

Challenge your folks to see whose skills can bring home the prizes -we say, bring it on!

As the official F&B sponsor of Lusail Winter Wonderland in Doha, talabat Qatar is pleased to welcome everyone to the talabat Boulevard, open from 4pm to 12am Saturday-Wednesday and 4pm to 1am Thursday-Friday.

Swing by to find all you need to ignite your festive spirit!

Customers can download talabat from the iOS App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery.