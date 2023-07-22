Why you should use PHCC’s Nar’aakom app to access Qatar healthcare services

PHCC is harnessing technology for convenient and efficient Access to healthcare in Qatar, and here’s how.

Qatar’s Primary Health Care Corporation has launched a comprehensive campaign to promote the use of its Nar’aakom app and the 107 hotline, in a bid to encourage individuals to be more proactive about their healthcare needs.

The campaign, ‘Reaching our services easier now,’ utilises social media platforms, websites, and billboards, aiming to reach as many residents across the country as possible.

It is also tailored towards promoting the Nar’aakom app and the 107 hotlines as convenient and easy-to-use tools for accessing a range of medical services.

These services are available across 31 health centers under PHCC, thus ensuring widespread accessibility.

All you need to know about Nar’aakom App

The Nar’aakom app is a user-friendly bilingual platform that allows individuals to manage their healthcare needs.

This includes keeping track of health card expiry dates and renewing them online, scheduling and rescheduling appointments for services like family medicine, dental services, mental health services, dietetics, and early screening at their chosen health centre.

It also allows users to find their assigned family physician and change health centres or physicians if needed.

The app, compatible with both iOS and Android devices, is available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Qatar.

To use the app, individuals must have an account with Qatar’s National Authentication System (Tawtheeq), with access granted to residents who are over 18 years old and have a QID.

107 hotline

Meanwhile, the ‘Hayak 107’ hotline serves as a single point of contact for all health centres under PHCC.

Available in five languages, the hotline provides accurate information, guides callers to appropriate medical services, and facilitates appointment scheduling.

It is managed by a team of highly-trained healthcare professionals who ensure that the needs of the callers are adequately met.

The campaign is a timely initiative by PHCC which boasts more than 1.7 million registered individuals and employs over 5,000 clinicians across its health centres. In 2022 alone, it recorded more than 10,000 patient visits daily and provided around 89 different services.

Among the most popular services were family medicine, with over 2.7 million individuals seeking care, followed by 268,502 dental visits, and 142,415 urgent care services.

The introduction of the Nar’aakom app and the 107 hotline not only simplifies healthcare access for the average person but also ensures that Qatar’s healthcare services are more efficient and patient-friendly, a goal that aligns with the PHCC’s mission.

It’s a major step forward in utilising digital solutions to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare services in Qatar.