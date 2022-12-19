Which players broke individual records at FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

Football stars have broken major records at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar over the past month.

Lionel Messi leads the individual record-breaking list after an illustrious World Cup career with his first title with Argentina’s win over France in the final.

The 35-year-old owns several records, including appearances, goals, and assists, marking an all-around legacy.

Individual Records:

Lionel Messi: Oldest player to register a goal and an assist in a World Cup game [vs. Saudi Arabia] at 35

Lionel Messi: Oldest player to register a goal and an assist in a World Cup knockout game [quarterfinal vs. Netherlands, semifinal vs. Croatia] at 35

Lionel Messi: Most goal contributions in a World Cup- 21 total (13 goals and 8 assists)

Lionel Messi: Only player to win two Golden Balls [Best player of the tournament]

Lionel Messi: Oldest player to score seven goals at a World Cup at 35.

Lionel Messi: Most appearances in World Cups – 26

Lionel Messi: Second most assists at World Cups- 9

Lionel Messi: Most goals at World Cup for an Argentina player – 13

Lionel Messi: Played the most number of minutes in the World Cup with 234 minutes

Lionel Messi: The first player to score in Group Stage, the Round of 16, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, and Final in a single edition of a World Cup.

Lionel Messi: Oldest and youngest player to score and assist in same World Cup game -35y 155d and 18y 357d-

Lionel Messi: Most Player of the Match awards in World Cup history – 8

Cristiano Ronaldo: The first footballer to score at five World Cups

Kylian Mbappe: Most goals by a player aged 23 or younger in a single World Cup all-time – 8

Kylian Mbappe: Most World Cup knockout stage goals aged 23 or younger in a World Cup- 7

Kylian Mbappe: Has scored more World Cup final goals than any other player – 4

Kylian Mbappe: Became only the second player to score a hat-trick in the men’s World Cup final

Manuel Neuer: Most appearances for a goalkeeper in World Cup history – 19

Olivier Giroud: Most goals for France -52

Leandro Paredes: Most passes completed by a substitute in a World Cup match -77