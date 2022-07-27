Where will teams be based during the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Majority of the teams’ lodging options are four and five-star hotels, resorts, villas, and even residential sports academies and university facilities.

The 2022 World Cup, which will begin in Qatar in less than four months, has the entire footballing world in high gear. All of the World Cup stadiums are within an hour of one another, making it a manageable affair. Additionally, it implies that throughout the World Cup, every team will have a single base of operations.

All of the teams will have their own World Cup training facilities, dubbed Team Base Camp (TBC), according to a recent announcement from authorities. The finalised locations for each team have been confirmed.

During the tournament, a competing team’s headquarters will be at the Team Base Camp. It combines a specialised training location with an ideal hotel or other type of lodging.

While the World Cup qualifiers were still taking place, each country was given a variety of options for accommodation, with inspection visits taking place and a “first come, first serve” rule in effect if more than one country desired the same base.

Out of the 32 teams, 24 will stay within a ten kilometre radius.

🏆 The most compact FIFA World Cup™ since the inaugural instalment in 1930



🌏 24 teams to stay within 10km radius of each other — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 26, 2022

Eight teams, including England, Germany, Belgium, and Portugal, have opted to be headquartered further from Doha, but most teams will be staying close to the action by staying around the capital.

According to FIFA, this will be the most compact World Cup since the 1930 tournament, which was held in Uruguay.

England is booked in at the Souq Al-Wakra hotel where authorities plan to close off a section of the nearby public beach to ensure the privacy and the comfort of the players.

Spain and Argentina have chosen to stay in more basic accommodation at Qatar University. For the duration of the competition, they will be billeted separately and trained on different fields.

The Al-Rayan Hotel will host the national football team of Iran, which will compete in preliminary group B alongside teams from Wales, England, and the United States. Additionally, the Al-Rayan Club will serve as the home of the Iranian national football team’s training facility.

Australia will be staying in the cutting-edge Aspire Academy, which has lots of training facilities, while Costa Rica will be staying at the four-star dusitD2 Salwa.

All of the training facilities will be of a world-class standard, according to Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“We’re pleased to let fans see the world-class facilities that Qatar has developed for their national teams,” he said. Fans of the 32 teams that made it into the renowned competition may rest easy knowing that they will have the greatest resources available to do well at the World Cup, he continued.

Al Khater also emphasised that the majority of the effort put into building the top-notch facilities for the World Cup will not be wasted after the competition. These resources will be used to to the fullest extent possible after the competition, thanks to the legacy planning undertaken by Qatar.

“As with all of our World Cup projects, legacy planning has been a key factor and many of the training sites renovated and built will benefit local clubs and communities long after the tournament has finished. The new hotels will also support Qatar’s growing tourism industry post-2022,” he explained.

Where every team will be staying during the tournament:

Group A

Qatar: Al Aziziyah Boutique Hotel

Ecuador: Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha

Senegal: Duhail Handball Sports Hall

Netherlands: The St. Regis Doha

Group B

England: Souq Al Wakra Hotel Qatar by Tivoli

Iran: Al Rayyan Hotel Doha Curio Collection by Hilton

USA: Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl – Doha

Wales: Delta Hotels City Centre Doha

Group C

Argentina: Qatar University Hostel 1

Saudi Arabia: Sealine Beach, a Murwab Resort

Mexico: Simaisma, A Murwab Resort

Poland: Ezdan Palace Hotel

Group D

France: Al Messila – A Luxury Collection Resort and Spa, Doha

Australia: New Aspire Academy Athlete Accommodation

Denmark: Retaj Salwa Resort and Spa

Tunisia: Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach

Group E

Spain: Qatar University Hostel 2

Costa Rica: dusitD2 Salwa Doha

Germany: Zulal Wellness Resort

Japan: Radisson Blu Hotel Doha

Group F

Belgium: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort and Villas

Canada: Century Premier Hotel Lusail

Morocco: Wyndham Doha West Bay

Croatia: Hilton Doha

Group G

Brazil: The Westin Doha Hotel and Spa

Serbia: Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha

Switzerland: Le Royal Meridien, Doha

Cameroon: Banyan Tree Doha at La Cigale Mushaireb

Group H

Portugal: Al Samriya Autograph Collection Hotel

Ghana: Double Tree by Hilton Doha – Al Sadd

Uruguay: Pullman Doha West Bay

South Korea: Le Meridien City Centre Doha