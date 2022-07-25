World Cup volunteers: Deadline approaches for experience of a lifetime

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 volunteer programme is the biggest in the country’s history.

Volunteers hoping to take part in the experience of a lifetime only have six days left to apply for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 volunteer programme.

Authorities in Doha are seeking more than 20,000 volunteers to fulfil 30 different roles in its biggest sporting event in the world.

The number of volunteers needed for the World Cup 2022 tournament is four times more than those who took part in the FIFA Arab Cup last year.

The only requirement is that the applicant has to be at least 18 years of age on 1st October 2022 and speaks English, with Arabic being an additional advantage. No previous experience is needed, but the volunteer needs to be available for a minimum of 10 shifts throughout the whole tournament.

People from all over the world, no matter their backgrounds, are encouraged to apply and undergo the selection process.

Volunteers who are selected will receive a limited edition Adidas uniform, along with a meal during their shift, as well as free access to public transport.

The volunteer work will not only be restricted to stadiums.

They will work across 45 functional areas at official and non-official locations, including but not limited to training sites, the airport, fan zones, hotels and public transportation hubs.

The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place on 21 November until 18 December. However, volunteer roles will be kicking off from 1st October.

Qatar expects at least 1.5 million visitors for the event – the first World Cup to be hosted in the region.