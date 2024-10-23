Algerian trade minister highlights Qatar’s ‘promising’ economic market

The Qatar-Algeria Business Meeting focused on enhancing economic relations and investment opportunities between the two countries.



The Qatar-Algeria Business Meeting explored strategies to strengthen bilateral economic and commercial ties, capitalising on the growth of trade between Doha and Algiers over the past three years.

Tayeb Zitouni, Algeria’s Minister of Trade and Export Promotion, highlighted the potential of the Qatari market to promote and establish new partnerships and opportunities.



“The business climate is very good,” Zitouni told Doha News on Wednesday. “Today, we are in a well-prepared and ready climate.”

Speaking at the economic forum, Qatar Chamber’s Second Vice Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba pointed to the long-standing and distinguished relations between Qatar and Algeria.

For instance, mutual trade between the two countries has doubled in the last three years – reaching 297 million Qatari riyals ($81.5m) in 2023, compared to 132 million Qatari riyals ($36m) in 2020. To maintain this upward trend, Al Athba urged Qatari and Algerian businesses to strike new partnerships.



The bilateral event gathered other key figures such as Mohamed bin Hassan Al Malki, Qatari Undersecretary at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Another Qatar official present was Abdulla Ahmed Al-Emadi, Investor Relations Officer at Invest Qatar, who delivered a presentation on the advantages of investing in the Gulf state.



Meanwhile, during his remarks at the meeting, Zitouni described the adjacent Products Exhibition, the first of its kind in Doha, as a means to enhance cooperation between the two countries’ businesses.



“The Qatari market is a promising one for Algeria,” he told Doha News.

‘Major role’ in strengthening trade ties

On Tuesday, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Subaie, Qatar’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, officially opened the Algerian Products Exhibition.

He was joined by Tayeb Zitouni and Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Businessmen Association, at the inauguration.

During the opening of the exhibition, Sheikh Faisal called on the two countries’ business men to seize the “great opportunities” provided by Qatari and Algerian investment.



The Qatari royal also hoped that the “exhibition will play a major role in increasing Algerian exports to Doha and establishing new partnerships between Qatari businessmen and their Algerian counterparts,” as reported by Qatar News Agency.



Held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center until Saturday, more than 150 Algerian companies will showcase a diverse range of products, aiming to attract local investors.



After Wednesday’s business meeting, Algeria’s Zitouni took a tour of the exhibition grounds, where he met and spoke with the vendors.



“We aim to showcase the opportunities in Algeria and the avenues for partnerships that we can establish with our Qatari brothers,” he told Doha News.

“I am confident we will achieve this goal.”