WhatsApp rolls out multi-device login for up to four phones

The feature allows access to messages on multiple phones individually while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

Popular messaging service WhatsApp is now rolling out multi-device login support for up to four phones, Mark Zuckerberg announced on Facebook and Instagram.

“Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones,” he said.

The feature will be available to all users in the coming weeks. With this new rollout, users can finally access their messages on multiple devices, including other phones, even if one device is switched off.

WhatsApp started testing multi-device compatibility back in 2021, and it has finally made its way to the masses. Unlike competitors like Telegram and Messenger, WhatsApp’s multi-device support includes end-to-end encryption protection.

In addition to multi-device support, WhatsApp is also introducing a new way to link devices using a one-time code.

Users can now obtain a one-time-use code by entering their mobile number on WhatsApp Web, which they can use to link devices instead of scanning the QR code on their mobile phones.

The company has promised to make this feature available for more linked devices in the future. With more than 2 billion users worldwide, this new rollout is set to be a game-changer for WhatsApp and its loyal users.

“You can now get a one-time-use code by entering your mobile number on WhatsApp Web, which you can use to link devices instead of scanning the QR code on your mobile phone. We’ll make this feature available for more linked devices in the future,” the company said in a blog post.

What’s the point?

The feature is not only useful for individuals who use multiple devices but also for small businesses, as multiple employees can now access the same business number on different phones.

With this update, messages will be synced across all devices, and users can access them even if one phone is switched off.

Additionally, all chats, media, and calls will be end-to-end encrypted on every phone. If the primary device remains inactive for a long time, WhatsApp will automatically log out of all companion phones.

Instead of entering the phone number and logging in during setup, users can use the “link to existing account” feature and scan a QR code with their primary phone to log in to the second phone. This new feature is available for both Android and iOS.