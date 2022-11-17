What is happening in Qatar this weekend?

A month of non-stop music, performances, and staggering shows.
With just three days to go before the World Cup, there is so much happening in Doha. Here is a list of some of the events and news places to check out this weekend.
1. Monsoon Wedding The Musical
Date: November 17-27, 2022
Time: 5pm- onwards
Location: Abdul Azizi Nasser Theatre, Souq Waqif
Get your ticket here starting from QR200. Discounts available for Gold, Platinum, and Diamond One Pass holders
2. Experience Lusail Winter Wonderland!
Time: 5 pm to 1 am, any day from now.
Location: Al Maha Island, Lusail
Buy your wristbands here!
3. ‘Made in PSG’ VR Arcade at 321 Sports Museum
Dates: Open currently until December 31, 2022
Time: from 10am to 8pm
Location: 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum
Visitors to the museum must present a Hayya card along with a valid entry ticket
4. FIFA World Cup Qatar winner’s trophy at Aspire Park
Date: November 18, 2022
Time: 4pm to 10pm
Location: Aspire Park
5. QetaiFAN Beach Fest
Date: Open from 19 November-18 December
Venue: Qetaifan Island North
Nearest Metro Station: Lusail QNB (Red line)
Nearest Accommodation: Fan Village Qetaifan Island North
Access: Event admission ticket required and ticketed activations (free entry for guests staying at Fan Village Qetaifan Island North
6. Arcadia Music Festival
Date: Open from 19 November-19 December
Time: Daily from 10 AM – 5 AM
Venue: Ras Bu Fontas. Nearest Metro Station: Ras Bu Fontas (Red line)
Tickets from QAR 310.