What is happening in Qatar this weekend?

A month of non-stop music, performances, and staggering shows.

With just three days to go before the World Cup, there is so much happening in Doha. Here is a list of some of the events and news places to check out this weekend.

1. Monsoon Wedding The Musical

Date: November 17-27, 2022

Time: 5pm- onwards

Location: Abdul Azizi Nasser Theatre, Souq Waqif

Get your ticket here starting from QR200. Discounts available for Gold, Platinum, and Diamond One Pass holders

2. Experience Lusail Winter Wonderland!

Time: 5 pm to 1 am, any day from now.

Location: Al Maha Island, Lusail

Buy your wristbands here!

3. ‘Made in PSG’ VR Arcade at 321 Sports Museum

Dates: Open currently until December 31, 2022

Time: from 10am to 8pm

Location: 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum

Visitors to the museum must present a Hayya card along with a valid entry ticket

4. FIFA World Cup Qatar winner’s trophy at Aspire Park

Date: November 18, 2022

Time: 4pm to 10pm

Location: Aspire Park

5. QetaiFAN Beach Fest

Date: Open from 19 November-18 December

Venue: Qetaifan Island North

Nearest Metro Station: Lusail QNB (Red line)

Nearest Accommodation: Fan Village Qetaifan Island North

Access: Event admission ticket required and ticketed activations (free entry for guests staying at Fan Village Qetaifan Island North

6. Arcadia Music Festival

Date: Open from 19 November-19 December

Time: Daily from 10 AM – 5 AM

Venue: Ras Bu Fontas. Nearest Metro Station: Ras Bu Fontas (Red line)

Tickets from QAR 310.