What are the top ranked universities in Qatar?

Qatar’s pursuit of top-tier education is embodied in its strategic investment in a diverse range of high-ranking universities.

In the past few decades, Qatar has emerged as a strategic hub for education, investing billions of dollars to ensure the country’s community has full access to world-class education.

Central to this vision was the approval of a draft law in April that only allows the top 300 universities globally to establish branches in Qatar. This ambitious drive has collected an impressive portfolio of prestigious universities within the nation’s borders and is expected to open doors for the opening of more prestigious campuses.

HEC Paris

Located in the heart of Msheireb in Doha, HEC Paris in Qatar emerged as the world’s top-ranked business school. It is a public institution that was established as a branch of HEC Paris in France.

Key offerings include the Executive MBA program, the Specialised Masters in Strategic Business Unit Management, Executive Certificates, short programmes, and tailor-made programmes for companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

Moreover, its recent rankings echo the country’s success, with HEC Paris in Qatar securing the top position among 199 programmes delivered worldwide across five criteria.

With a near-perfect score of 99.9 for thought leadership and academic reputation and 99.6 for employability, HEC Paris quickly became one of the leading options for education in Qatar.

Qatar University

As the country’s oldest and largest university, Qatar University is renowned for its commitment to high-quality education and research.

Located in Doha and established in 1973, QU is a public institution and offers courses in various disciplines including arts and sciences, business and economics, engineering, law, and medicine.

The country’s only public university has an impressive ranking of 173 in QS World University Rankings 2024.

Georgetown University

This Doha-based university is a branch of the prestigious Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Established in 2005, it is a private institution located within Qatar’s Education City.

It offers a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service (BSFS) degree in International Politics, International Economics, Culture and Politics, and International History.

Though the university is not Ivy, it is highly respected and very well-known internationally. In the 2022-2023 edition of Best Colleges, Georgetown University was ranked 22 among US Universities and 297 in QS World University Rankings 2024.

Northwestern University

Situated in Education City in Doha, Northwestern University is a private institution that was established in 2008. It offers degrees in Journalism and Strategic Communications, and Communication.

This school, a branch of the prestigious Northwestern University in Illinois, US, is renowned for its focus on media and communication. The school is ranked 10th in the 2022-2023 edition of Best Colleges is National Universities, and its journalism programme is among the top 5 in the states.

Globally, the school is ranked 47 in QS World University Rankings 2024.

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)

Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar, the first international campus of VCU’s School of the Arts, is a public institution situated in the Education City of Doha.

It was established in 1998, manifesting the long-term cultural and educational aspirations of Qatar. It stands as a paragon of fine arts and design education, offering Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degrees in a range of disciplines such as fashion design, graphic design, interior design, and painting and printmaking.

It is ranked 761 in QS World University Rankings by TopUniversities.

Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar was established as a branch of a private US institution, making it a part of Qatar’s ambitious vision to transform into a knowledge-based economy.

Nestled in the heart of Education City in Doha, it offers undergraduate degrees in key subjects such as Biological Sciences, Business Administration, Computer Science, and Information Systems.

It is ranked 52 in QS World University Rankings 2024.

Cornell University

Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar, a branch of Cornell University in New York, carries forward the tradition of excellence of its parent institution right from its base in Education City, Doha.

Established as a private entity, the university prides itself on being the first in Qatar to offer a two-year pre-medical programme, followed by a four-year medical programme, leading to a Cornell University M.D. degree.

This initiative was the result of a unique partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation, aiming to promote superior healthcare development. It represents a vital part of Qatar’s growing medical infrastructure and is known to foster high academic standards, advanced research, and clinical care in an environment that encourages critical thinking and lifelong learning.

In the 2022 QS World University Rankings, Cornell University was placed at the 21st position.

Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

The Doha Institute for Graduate Studies is a public institution located in Doha.

Established in 2015, it offers master’s programmes in a variety of disciplines such as social sciences and humanities, public administration and development economics, and conflict and humanitarian studies.

Following a successful International Quality Review (IQR), the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies has earned global quality accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA). It is ranked 22346 universities/institutions in the world.

This strong contingent of international and local universities underpins the rich tapestry of academic diversity in Qatar.

The government’s strategic vision and rigorous quality assurance process ensure that every university is equipped to provide the highest standards of education and research, setting a solid foundation for the country’s development.