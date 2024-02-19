Web Summit Qatar 2024: Here’s what to expect

7,500 attendees from around the world are expected to join the Middle East’s first-ever Web Summit.

The much-anticipated Web Summit Qatar is set to be staged in Doha from February 26 to 29, bringing together a diverse mix of over 7,500 attendees, 300 investors, and 1,000 startups from around the globe.

Following Qatar’s active participation in the Web Summit 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal, the Gulf country is now gearing up to host the conference for the first time in the region over the next five years.

The event aims to forge connections between Middle Eastern innovators and global influencers and push for the growth of the tech sector in the region by facilitating connections with investors, journalists, customers, and partners worldwide.

The lineup of speakers at Web Summit Qatar includes big names such as author and presenter Trevor Noah, alongside figures like Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Hassan Al Thawadi and famed TikToker Abir El Saghir.

Attendees can expect a diverse program tailored for leaders, founders, and innovators. Discussions will span business issues, programming, infrastructure, smart cities, investing, marketing, and more, offering comprehensive insights accessible to all ticket holders.

The summit also serves as a pivotal platform to attract startups to set up in Doha.

The event’s impact extends globally, enabling businesses and individuals to work from anywhere while having their base in Qatar.

For startups, applications can be accessible through the website.

After being inundated with thousands of applications, Web Summit Qatar selected 1,000 startups hailing from 80 different countries, including Qatar, the United States, Egypt, Brazil, Italy, Nigeria, the United Kingdom and India – making it “the most global representation of startups ever for a first-year Web Summit event.”