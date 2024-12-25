Visit Qatar to host Sealine multi-activity village for the first time

The village will offer diverse attractions, including sports, cultural displays, entertainment, outdoor adventures, and family-friendly activities, catering to visitors of all ages.

Visit Qatar is set to unveil a unique multi-activity village at Sealine Beach, running from January 3 to 27, 2025.

Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, Qatar Sports for All, and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the event will showcase the area’s natural beauty alongside a rich array of cultural, sports, and entertainment offerings.

Ahmed Hamad al-Binali, Visit Qatar’s Festivals and Events Director, described the Sealine Season as “a significant step in showcasing Qatar’s diverse offerings.”

He highlighted its aim to provide visitors with a distinctive experience, blending leisure and adventure with cultural exploration.

The initiative will feature various attractions, including sports competitions such as volleyball and football, managed by the Ministry of Sports and Youth. The ministry will also oversee a cultural area celebrating Qatar’s heritage.

Issa al-Harami, Director of the Sports Affairs Department, emphasised the importance of these activities in fostering community engagement through innovative and inclusive experiences.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change will contribute by exhibiting the Arabian Oryx, a symbol of Qatar’s biodiversity and commitment to conservation.

Saleh Hassan al-Kuwari, Director of the Natural Reserves Department, noted that the event would raise awareness about preserving Qatar’s unique ecosystems, showcasing the Sealine area’s environmental and cultural significance.

Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) will lead community-driven activities to promote health and well-being.

Its president, Abdulrahman bin Musallam al-Dosari, highlighted the Federation’s dedication to encouraging regular participation in sports and fostering a healthy lifestyle through diverse recreational opportunities.

Entertainment highlights include concerts on January 3 and 10, featuring popular artists, a kite festival from January 16-18, and drone shows on January 23 and 24.

Visitors can also look forward to a cooking competition hosted by Chef Bel5ams and a car show presented by Qatar Racing Club on January 24.

Interactive experiences will be provided by various sponsors and entities, including desert safaris, tethered balloon rides, horseback riding, and boat trips.

Families can enjoy a dedicated sports zone, a kids’ obstacle course, face painting, and calligraphy displays.

Educational exhibits on astronomy and cultural activities, such as henna art and falconry, will further enrich the event.

Situated at Al Sarab on Sealine Beach Road, the venue can accommodate up to 10,000 visitors at a time.

With extensive parking, accessibility features, and a wide range of attractions, the Sealine Season promises an unforgettable experience for families, adventure seekers, and cultural enthusiasts alike.