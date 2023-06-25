US to host first newly expanded 32-team Club World Cup in 2025

The decision is voiced to “maximise synergies with the delivery of the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

The United States is set to host the very first 32-team rendition of the Club World Cup in 2025, the FIFA Council announced.

First presented during Qatar’s World Cup last year by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the newly formatted Club World will feature 12 European clubs, including the previous three Champions League winners, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester City.

With dates for the new tournament yet to be ratified, FIFA has conveyed the US as an “ideal host’ for the new Club World Cup.

“The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be the pinnacle of elite professional men’s club football, and with the required infrastructure in place together with a massive local interest, the United States is the ideal host to kick off this new, global tournament,” said Infantino.

“With some of the world’s top clubs already qualified, fans from every continent will be bringing their passion and energy to the United States in two years’ time for this significant milestone in our mission to make football truly global,” the FIFA chief added.

FIFPRO, the union representing players, has criticised the decision to expand the tournament, claiming it “could have serious consequences.”

“FIFPRO took note with surprise of today’s decisions by the FIFA Council concerning the international match calendars for men’s and women’s football that could have serious consequences for and aggravate pressure on the welfare and employment of players,” the organization said in a statement upon the announcement of the tournament’s expansion.

In addition, the World Leagues Forum (WLF), representing professional association football leagues, also criticised the announcement, saying it could damage the football economy.

“As the calendar is already overloaded, with longstanding domestic club competitions and ever-expanding international competitions, FIFA’s decision creates the risk of fixture congestion, further player injuries, and a distortion of competitive balance,” it said in a statement.

Several teams, including Champion League winners Manchester City, have already qualified for the tournament.

The hosting of the US comes as the North American continent gears up to host the 2026 World Cup, which will be taken on alongside Canada and Mexico.