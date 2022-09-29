US manager admits team needs to improve ahead of World Cup

After disappointing in the match against Saudi Arabia, the United States men’s [USMNT] national team manager Gregg Berhalter has revealed that improvement is desperately needed.

Some 1,000 fans witnessed a bland game at Spain’s Estadio Nueva Condomina stadium after USMNT tied up with the Saudis in a 0-0 match.

After the game, Berhalter shared the cold truth about the team’s readiness two months before the World Cup.

“There’s not many players that performed up to their normal levels in this camp, and that’s just how it is,” said Berhalter.

“It’s our job to get them confident, so they can perform up to their normal levels. So you can ask about center backs or full backs or forwards, anyone you want to ask. I’d say we were below our normal levels.”

The Americans were expected to seize the match against Saudi Arabia after losing 2-0 to Japan but have discouraged their fan base from reaching any dreams in the fast-approaching tournament.

Unlike its women’s team, the USMNT had continually performed poorly in the World Cup since the 1930 World Cup, when they finished in third place.

Unlike other sports, America’s men don’t dominate in the football arena, leaving the trophy case relatively empty in terms of wins.

USMNT will return to the world pitch on 21 November, facing Wales, England, and Iran.

All three teams will be a tough match for the Americans, especially since they have missed opportunities to build confidence before the biggest event this year.