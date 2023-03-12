US firm reaches second stage of Manchester United bid

Elliott Management joins the race for Old Trafford with Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Elliott Management has made it through the second stage of the Manchester United bidding process, becoming the third party to present a public bid for Old Trafford.

Alongside Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the US hedge fund is not looking to buy the football club but rather help fund external bidders who can invest within the Glazer family if they decide to stay on as owners.

According to the BBC, the firm’s representatives attended Thursday night to watch the 4-1 win over Real Betis.

After tabling their indicative offers, Man United’s submissions have been on and off, especially after the buzz of the Glazers wanting to remain in control.

Mixed signals emerged after the Carabao Cup win that ended a six-year wait for a trophy, ushering comments that sparked gossip of reconsideration from the Glazers.

“He was really happy for the club as an owner,” Erik Ten Hag’s coach said after the game.

“He wants to be part of it, you feel that, and he was in the dressing room. It was very good he was here and to showed his intentions.”

A deal to market the Red Devils still remains uncertain as the season continues to be competitive for football’s top club.