‘Qatar can host the Olympics’: Hassan Al Thawadi speaks on post-World Cup

At the 2024 Qatar Economic Forum, Hassan Al Thawadi, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, expressed the monumental changes witnessed by the Gulf state and the region after hosting the 2022 World Cup.

The Qatari official, representing the country’s largest and most ambitious strategic initiative, expressed that the World Cup was a meticulously planned and executed investment for the country, leading to significant changes in Qatar’s infrastructure and legacy.

“There’s nothing like that that will be so intense. It’s a very unique experience,” Al Thawadi said about hosting the Qatar World Cup.

“We had to ensure that interest and that focus for 13 years. But I think we did it well,” Al Thawadi added.

Al Thawadi applauded the recent announcement of FIFA that Qatar will host three more editions of the Arab Cup, in 2025, 2029 and 2033.

The Qatari official voiced that Qatar’s World Cup 2022 hosting made that ability to host the tournament possible.

Speaking on the Olympics, Al Thawadi said Qatar could host the games but doesn’t know if it will as the country wants to expand outside its sports portfolio.

Qatar has bid for three Summer Olympics – 2016, 2020, and 2032, but has failed to receive a successful admission each time.