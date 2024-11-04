Ukraine open to Qatar negotiations on energy agreement: reports

A top Ukrainian official said Kyiv would not be opposed to Doha as a mediator in implementing energy agreements with all parties.

Ukraine said it would not be opposed to Qatar or any other nation to act as an intermediate to negotiate energy security deals through separate discussions with both Ukraine and Russia.

The comments were made by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak in a televised interview on Monday.

“We held thematic conferences – the first on energy security, co-organised by Qatar,” Yermak said, likely referencing an online conference held in August that addressed the security of Ukraine’s energy systems, as reported by Reuters.

“After that, we said that if Qatar or another country is ready to implement these agreements (reached at the conference) through deals with Ukraine separately and with Russia separately, please do so,” Yermak added.

Yermak did not confirm if agreements of this nature were in place. He said there were no current agreements and that Ukraine and Russia were not holding direct talks.

As of March, several Russian missile attacks have targeted Ukrainian energy systems, causing a reported loss of almost half of Ukraine’s energy generating capacity.

Qatar’s mediation efforts in Ukraine-Russia war

Among Qatar’s most successful efforts to mediate between Ukraine and Russia has been the Gulf nation’s family reunifications missions, which began last October.

Qatar has mediated the return of dozens of Ukrainian children under seven humanitarian missions, according to Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah Al-Khater.

Last month, Doha has successfully hosted a Ukrainian delegation to address humanitarian issues, including the assistance of civilians in difficult situations affected by the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with Al-Khater to the exchange of lists of missing military personnel from the Ukraine-Russia war, aiming to support families impacted by the conflict.

Last week, South Africa and the Vatican City announced they would join Qatar in facilitating the return of about 20,000 Ukrainian children separated from their families due to the war.

Diplomatic heavyweight Qatar has been successful in maintaining a neutral stance since the beginning of Russia’s war on Ukraine more than two years ago.

Doha has regularly held talks with Moscow and Kyiv while repeatedly urging the need for dialogue to end the war.