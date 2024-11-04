Qatar sends condolences to victims of Spain floods

Torrential rains have caused a series of flash floods in the city of Valencia, killing more than 200 people.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has spoken with Spain’s King Felipe VI to offer his condolences for the victims of the recent floods that primarily affected the European nation’s southern and eastern regions.

During the call, Sheikh Tamim expressed Qatar’s “readiness to do everything possible to help mitigate the repercussions of this disaster”. He also wished a speedy recovery for those affected.

Last week, heavy rains triggered flash floods that engulfed roads and railways in the hard-hit eastern Spanish province of Valencia. Many residents, caught off guard in low-lying areas, had little time to react.

Climate scientists attributed these rapid floods to storms concentrated over the Magro and Turia river basins, which caused water walls to overflow the riverbanks in the Poyo riverbed.

In a matter of minutes, the waters flooded houses and businesses of towns that lay on the outskirts of Valencia city. Other towns on the southern outskirts of the city that despite not receiving rain, were wiped out by waters overflowing from drainage canals.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the disaster was “the second-deadliest flood in Europe this century”.

Sanchez also confirmed that his nation had moved forward with the largest deployment of its army and security forces in peacetime in order to carry out rescue and recovery missions to tackle the worst natural disaster in Spain’s modern history.

Spain’s weather service claimed that in the locality of Chiva, there was more rain in eight hours than there had been in the last 20 months.

The flash floods have killed over 210 lives across Valencia, Castilla La Mancha, and Andalusia, with most casualties occurring in Valencia, particularly in the heavily affected Paiporta area. The number of missing individuals remains uncertain.

In response to the disaster, hundreds of volunteers have mobilised to deliver supplies and assist with cleanup efforts in the hardest-hit regions.

During a visit to Valencia on Sunday, King Felipe, Queen Letizia, and Prime Minister Sanchez faced protests, with demonstrators throwing mud at the royals. Protesters shouted “murderers, murderers,” voicing their anger over the government’s warning systems and the delayed response from emergency services.