South Africa, Vatican to join Qatar for repatriation of Ukrainian children from Russia

South Africa and the Vatican City have expressed plans to join Qatar in facilitating the return of about 20,000 Ukrainian children separated from their families as a result of Russia’s ongoing war.

During a conference in Canada on the Ukraine Peace Formula, Qatar was represented by its Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah Al-Khater, who has been at the forefront of the talks on the reunification of Ukrainian children.

Held between Wednesday and Thursday in Montreal, the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension of Ukraine’s Peace Formula saw the attendance of 70 countries.

The conference ended with a joint declaration over the repatriation of Ukrainians, which would support existing efforts.

In remarks during the closing ceremony of the event, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced the joint mediation by Qatar, South Africa and the Vatican City in an effort to return the children.

Since last year, Qatar has mediated the return of dozens of Ukrainian children under seven humanitarian missions, Al-Khater told the conference.

Doha had announced the first such reunification on October 16, 2023, when it repatriated four Ukrainian children from Russia.

Joly noted that Qatar and Lithuania will serve as transit countries for the freed Ukranians, Canada’s broadcaster (CBC) reported.

The Canadian official also announced that more than 45 countries signed a pledge over the repatriation of Ukrainian children, civilians and prisoners of war taken by Russia since it launched its invasion in February 2022.

“The Montreal pledge sets out the steps that we will collectively take to bring these people back home,” Joly told the press in Canada, as quoted by CBC.

Speaking at the same event, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported that approximately 42,000 Ukrainians are currently missing, including nearly 20,000 children who have been deported to Russia. Of that number, only 860 children have been returned.

Qatar’s participation

Al-Khater highlighted Qatar’s participation at the conference, reaffirming its support for the Ukraine Peace Formula, aimed at ending the war.

During her speech, Al-Khater stressed the importance of not neglecting other humanitarian crises, Doha’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Her Excellency said that the State of Qatar urges the international community to unite to address the dire humanitarian situation faced by the people of Palestine, Lebanon, and Sudan,” the foreign ministry said.

During her visit to Canada, Al-Khater held several meetings with Canadian and Ukrainian officials.

On Thursday, the Qatari official met the Canadian foreign minister, where the latter praised the Gulf state’s diplomatic efforts.

“I conveyed Canada’s appreciation for Qatar’s contributions as a mediator in times of crisis, discussed further collaboration for the return of Ukrainian children and supporting mediation efforts with Russia,” Joly said on X.

On the same day, Al-Khater met Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, where they discussed the latest mediation efforts to repatriate Ukrainians, the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement.

Last week, Al-Khater hosted a Ukrainian delegation in Doha which resulted in agreements to restore personal documents.

Other major outcomes included facilitating the exchange of lists of missing military personnel, letters from prisoners of war, providing a channel of communication, and support for those affected by the ongoing conflict.

Qatar has maintained a balanced foreign policy since the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine, communicating with both sides while repeatedly calling for the need for dialogue to end the conflict.