UEFA Nations League finals draw decided

International football returns after the curtain-raiser of the Qatar World Cup

UEFA has announced the Nations League semi-final with Luka Modrić’s Croatia facing off against the Netherlands on the 14 June and Spain contesting against Italy just one day later.

The four teams will return to the international pitch after winning in their respective League A groups last year and following matches at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar just weeks ago.

Hosted by the Netherlands, the matches will be held at Rotterdam’s Feijenoord Stadion and the FC Twente Stadion in Enschede.

The Dutch will seek a title run at home after losing to Portugal in 2019.

Several La Liga players, primarily Barcelona footballers, will contend on the Spanish side.

New Spain coach Luis de la Fuente could name up Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Gavi, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, and left-back Alejandro Balde.

Under new coach Ronald Koeman, the Dutch face a difficult challenge against Croatia, who are returning to the global pitch after accomplishing third place at the World Cup.

Croatia’s Josko Gvardio, alongside the likes of Modric, are likely to be the men of the match as they battled the pitch at the FIFA World Cup.

Longtime captain Modric is the anchor for his country’s golden generation as he is regarded as one of the most distinguished midfielders of all time and the greatest-ever Croatian footballer.

Italy will seek to make its name for itself once again after falling third place in 2021 and missing the World Cup.