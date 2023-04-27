UEFA chief hints at plans for player salary caps to reign in club overspending

The proposed rule would be a worldwide salary cap that attempts to further reign in overspending.

Clubs could soon be restricted with how much they can spend on player salaries, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin revealed, as part of recently proposed financial regulations to promote financial sustainability and competitive balance within the sport.

Thee proposed reforms come as a response to growing concerns about the financial risks that clubs are taking on in order to remain competitive, with some accruing significant debts in order to finance high-profile signings.

“Surprisingly, everyone agrees, Big clubs, small clubs, state-owned clubs, billionaire-owned clubs, everybody agrees,” he told US media outlet Men In Blazers on Tuesday.

Proposed structure

The proposed rule would be a worldwide salary cap that attempts to further reign in overspending in a similar vein to the new transfer spending rule, set to take effect in 2024.

“You can spend up to 70% of your revenues for salaries and transfers, but that’s not enough because if your revenues are five billion, 70% is quite a lot,” Cefrin explained.

Ceferin has stated his desire to implement the salary cap “as soon as possible” and but said the proposed reforms fall short of creating a salary cap per player. Instead, it would be a cap per club per year.

“It’s not about the owners; it’s about the value of the competition because if five clubs will always win, then it doesn’t make sense anymore. But it has to be a collective agreement – every league and UEFA. Because if we do it and the other leagues don’t, it doesn’t make sense,” Cefrin Said.

UEFA is due to discuss the idea at a meeting on Friday which will then lead to analysis and consultation, including with the world player’s union Fifpro.

Mixed reactions

Chief Executive of the Professional Footballer’s Association Maheta Molango, however, was displeased with Ceferin’s suggestions. He stated that players would “rightly be angry” about any salary cap recommendations.

“Without proper engagement or consultation, players are continually being asked to play more and more games. New competitions are being created, and existing tournaments are being expanded. These all generate more money within football,” he started.

“Capping the wages of those who create the ‘product’ that others continue to benefit from is not a solution to ensuring better financial management by leagues and clubs,” he said.

In 2021 the PFA succeeded in a challenge to an independent panel to have squad salary caps of £ 2.5 million and £1.5m in Leagues One and Two withdrawn.