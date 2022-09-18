Two Hayya Card centres to open before World Cup kick-off

Haven’t printed your Hayya card yet? You will soon have a chance to do so in any of the two yet-to-open centres in Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena and West Bay.

Two Hayya Card centres are expected to open before the FIFA World Cup tournament to ease access for fans applying for the mandatory ID cards, organisers have revealed.

Speaking to AlKass TV, Saeed Ali Al Kuwari, the Executive Director of the Hayya platform at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), said that new centres will be located in Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena (ABHA Arena) and Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), West Bay.

The official advised that fans should head to either of the two centres, once opened to the public, to receive a printed Hayya card. In the event of losing the card, spectators can get an alternative one without paying any extra charges.

Only those who have purchased a match ticket may apply for the Hayya card online.

The card is mandatory for all fans, including locals and residents, to enter the stadiums during match days. It also serves as an entry permit for international visitors to enter Qatar during the tournament from November 1 to December 23, 2022.

“Fans (who have completed the required procedures such as match tickets and Hayya card) will start receiving visas in their emails starting from October 1,” said Al Kuwari.

Hayya cardholders will be entitled to free public transportation and to participate in a number of competitions and events.

“We have been educating fans through the media to not wait for the last moment to apply for the Hayya card. Fans are very much dependent on the Hayya card as it will serve them in many ways, including as a permit to enter the State of Qatar, access to the stadiums, and also match day travel among others,” the official added, urging all fans to apply as soon as possible.

During the interview, Al Kuwari also revealed that the allocation of seats for World Cup matches will be made clear in October.