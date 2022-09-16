Doha News puts its game face on with launch of Qatar World Cup page

The World Cup Qatar 2022 is inching in closer with less than 70 days left to kick off. This year will see the tournament come to the Middle East for the first time ever.

Doha News is pleased to announce the launch of its FIFA World Cup 2022 landing page, as part of ongoing efforts to keep its local and global audience informed on the world’s biggest sporting event.

The website includes crucial information for fans attending or watching the World Cup, including game fixtures, stadiums, teams and all the latest updates regarding the global tournament.

The landing page also offers exclusive content to introduce visitors to life in Qatar, its culture, history and sites. For companies and businesses interested in advertising to an audience of more than 1 million, Doha News offers enticing packages for marketing on the website as well as social media platforms.

Qatar 2022

The Gulf nation is gearing up to welcome more than a million football fans as it prepares for the global sporting event. It is projected that the 1.2 million extra visitors will not only boost Qatar’s economy, but also trickle billions into neighbouring Gulf states.

This year’s edition of the tournament will see the FIFA World Cup tournament being hosted in the Middle East for the first time in its history. More than 180 daily shuttle flights will take off from neighbouring Gulf capitals to provide easy on the day access for fans attending the 64-game sporting event.

Organisers say nearly 2.5 million tickets have been sold for Qatar 2022 after over half a million were purchased in the latest sales period.

The group stage matches between Cameroon and Brazil, Brazil and Serbia, Portugal and Uruguay, Costa Rica and Germany, and Australia and Denmark received the most attraction.

The most tickets were purchased by fans in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, England, Argentina, Brazil, Wales, and Australia, who also led the way in digital queues.