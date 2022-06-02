Turkish Airlines expands its flight network by adding South Sudan’s capital Juba

The total number of destinations in the African continent that Turkish Airlines flies to now stands at 62.

Turkish Airlines continues to expand its flight network as it recently added Juba, the capital of South Sudan, to its flight destinations as of June 1st. Connecting Africa to more destinations than any other in the world, Turkish Airlines has increased the number of destinations on the African continent to 62 with the addition of Juba.

The flag carrier brand will be operating Juba flights three days a week, namely Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The flight will be operated with the Boeing B737-8 aircraft.

Speaking during the ceremony held at Juba International Airport for the inauguration of the route, Turkish Airlines General Manager Bilal Ekşi said: “We believe that the importance of Africa for the world trade and tourism will be increasing in the medium and long term thanks to the development of industrial investments. In this context, as Turkish Airlines, we are pleased to inaugurate flights to Juba, the capital of South Sudan and will continue to connect Africa to the world in line with the demand and market growth.”

Turkish Airlines has increased the number of destination countries to 129, and overall destinations to 338 with Juba. While offering a wide range of connection opportunities to its guests through adding new destinations, the carrier also continues to provide high-end services worldwide.

In addition to air passenger transportation, Turkish Airlines acts as an important bridge to develop international commercial ties with cargo transportation through its wide flight network.

More information on Turkish Airlines and flight schedules can be found on www.turkishairlines.com as well as the call centre on 4440849 or the sales offices.