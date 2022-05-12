Turkish Airlines renews its travel kits with fashionable agreement

Hackett is classic luxury British retailer for men while Coccinelle provides a broad range of essentials for women.

Turkish Airlines continues to offer an exceptional flight experience to its guests

with its renewed travel kits.

Pushing its travel services to a higher level, Turkish Airlines continues to

host its guests with well-renowned brands. The flag carrier signed an agreement with Coccinelle and Hackett for its travel kits that provided for its Business Class guests travelling on an eight hour or longer flight, starting from April 29th.

The Coccinelle infused a different approach to travel kits for women through alluring and elegant designs with its trendy brand in the fashion world and its romantic and feminine hand bags. As for men, the airlines’ kits will see the British brand Hackett. The brand is known for its sportive and stylish men, equipping them with refreshing items.

Offered with a special concept, the comfort sets contain a 3D sleep mask designed to accommodate all face contours, breathable socks, ear plugs to balance out air pressure, a toothbrush, a toothpaste with increased fluoride and recyclable packaging, hair tie and skin care products.

Source: Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines offers versatile products with rich content carefully catered to its

frequent flyer guests. The comfort kits offer superior quality and alluring designs for the Business Class travellers as they carry signatures of fashion giants.

This move emboldens a new dimension to one’s travel experience.

Every product in the collection is set to carry the signs of luxury, quality and modern lines.