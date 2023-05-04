Track and field season heats up with Diamond League’s Doha meet

The Diamond League is a premier one-day meeting series, with a minimum of 16 core events at each meet.

The Diamond League will kick off its outdoor track and field season with a meet in Doha on 5 May.

This event will be the first stop on the provisional calendar for the 2023 Wanda Diamond League, which features 15 host cities across 12 countries and four continents.

The Diamond League is a premier one-day meeting series, with a minimum of 16 core events at each meet. These events showcase the wide variety of track and field events, from the shot put to the 10,000-meter run. The 2023 season is set to be the biggest yet, with the final being held in the United States for the first time.

The meet in Doha is expected to feature top athletes from around the world, including Olympic gold medalists and world champions. The event will serve as a warm-up for the world championships in Budapest in August.

Among the events scheduled for the meet are the men’s 200m, with reigning Olympic gold medalist Andre De Grasse competing against reigning world champion Fred Kerley, the Olympics and Worlds silver medalist Kenny Bednarek and Olympics 2020 400m champion Michael Norman.

Britain’s former world 200m champion Asher-Smith is also set to race in a high-quality women’s 100m which also features Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and American Sha’Carri Richardson.

As for Qatar reigning Olympic and world high jump champion Mutaz Barshim will lead a five-member Qatari contingent that will also include Musaeb Abdulrahman Balla and Abdulrahman Saeed (800m), Musaab Adam (3,000m) and Moaz Ibrahim (discus throw).

“It will be a good challenge and a great learning experience for me as I will compete against elite athletes who have won medals at Olympics and other major international competitions,” said QAF officials during a press conference at Qatar Olympic Committee headquarters.

Other athletes coming to the Doha meet include Worlds and Olympics medalists like Shericka Jackson, Michael Norman, Katerina Stefanidi, Neeraj Chopra, Anderson Peters, Dina Asher-Smith, and more.

There will be points offered in the Doha meet for the following categories: Women’s Pole Vault, Men’s Discus Throw, Men’s Triple Jump, Women’s 400m, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase, Men’s High Jump, Men’s 400 m Hurdles, Men’s Javelin Throw, Women’s 110 m Hurdles, Men’s 800 m, Women’s 100 m, Men’s 3000 m, Men’s 200 m, Women’s 1500 m.

As the outdoor track and field season gets underway, the Diamond League will provide fans with exciting and competitive events featuring the world’s best athletes.

It will be the first opportunity to see these athletes in action on the international stage, and it sets the tone for what is sure to be an action-packed season.