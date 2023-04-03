Top five Ramadan shows to check out on Arabic TV this month

This year’s shows cover a wide range of genres for viewers to enjoy throughout the month.

The Arab media industry rakes in millions of views during the month of Ramadan, in which families gather late at night to watch new releases after breaking their fasts.

For this reason, the an overwhelming number or shows and series are usually released during the month, making it difficult for viewers to decide on what to commit to.

If you are still confused, Doha News has you covered with these five shows worth checking out.

Seen

Prominent Saudi media figure Ahmad Al Shugairi has returned once more with his educational show ‘Seen’.

Broadcast on MBC 1 everyday at 5:30 pm KSA time, Shugairi takes viewers on an educational journey as he spotlights developments and inventions that have led progress in various industries.

The show pays special attention to the Arab world’s role in inspiring change on a regional and global level, with one episode dedicated to the first World Cup to ever be hosted in the region.

The episodes are also available on YouTube.

El Harsha El Saba’a

El Harsha El Saba’a, translating to ‘seventh year itch’, is an Egyptian series that deals with the crumbling marriage of a couple who were once high school sweethearts.

By the seventh year of marriage, Adam, played by Mohamed Shahin, and Nadine, played by Amina Khalil, face piled up grievances that leave their relationship on the brink of collapse.

Adam accuses Nadine of abandoning her role as a wife by focusing on their twins while on the other hand, Nadine accuses her husband of not being present enough as a spouse or father.

The show has already garnered praise in the Arab world for voicing various issues that lead to failure of many marriages, as well highlighting the lack of balance in relationships.

The show is available on Shahid and can be watched everyday on MBC Masr at 11 pm.

El Kebeer Awi – 7

If you are craving some laughter then El Kabeer Awi might be the right show to watch.

The show has now returned for its seventh season, starring Ahmed Mekky, who plays the role of Al Kabeer, a leader in an Egyptian village.

Every season of the comedy show deals with different challenges that face the main character, with this edition focusing on Al Kabeer’s troubled marriage with Marbouha as they both try to save their relationship.

The show is available on Shahid and episodes can be watched on Egypt’s ON channel everyday at 7:15 pm.

London Class

No top Ramadan series list can be complete without a Khaleeji show. This year, some of the Gulf region’s top actors and actresses have returned in ‘Class of London’, or ‘Dof’at London’.

The show assumes the role of a time machine by travelling back to 1980’s London, where Arab students, especially from the Gulf , sought education and jobs. It focuses on a group of Arab students, from the Gulf and Levant, who try to settle in London while dealing with the challenges that often arise in a foreign country.

Some of the prominent stars include Laila Abdullah, Lulwa Almulla, Mila Alzahrani, Hamad Ashkanani among others.

The show is available on Shahid and can be watched everyday on MBC 1 at 10 pm.

Majareeh

Those who are into tragedy might enjoy watching Majareeh, yet another drama series by the Gulf region’s superstar Suad Abdullah.

In the show, Abdullah’s character Ghanima, 80, is trying to navigate life after being released from prison.

Throughout the show, Ghanima is bombarded with obstacles and social judgments as she tries to start her life from scratch.

The show is also available on Shahid.