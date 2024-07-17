Qatar’s Lusail Circuit to host MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup in December

In 2023, LIC hosted 165 competing drivers from 15 countries.

The Lusail International Circuit (LIC) announced that it will host the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Karting Championship Nations Cup from December 17 to 21.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the LIC said that the hosting builds on the monumental success of last year’s championship, which saw 165 drivers from 15 countries compete.

For this year’s edition, racers will compete across six categories, ranging from Micro Max (ages 8-11) to DD2 Masters (31+).

MENA karting attracts drivers from numerous countries in the region, such as Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, and Palestine.

A need for speed

The Gulf state’s appetite for sports racing has expanded over the last few years.

The 2024 calendar boasts the highest number of international, local, and regional driving events in the country yet.

As temperatures rise in Qatar, the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) will refrain from hosting races.

In September, the racetrack will come back to life, hosting rounds 3 and 4 of the Qatar National Sprint races, rounds 5 and 6 of the Qatar Off-Road Championship, and round 4 of the Mini GP competitions.

The excitement continues in October, with rounds 5 and 6 of the Qatar National Sprint races, Mini GP, round 4 of the Qatar Superstock 600 Championship, and the Qatar Touring Car Championship.

The Qatar International Baja will lead into November and feature in round 5 of the Qatar Superstock 600 Championship, Qatar Touring Car Championship, and the highly-anticipated Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024.

December will come to an end with round 8 of the Qatar Off-Road Championship and the MENA Karting Nations Cup Championship 2024.