Top five most striking World Cup goals of all time

Mega football tournament FIFA World Cup has secured its place for decades as the sport’s biggest global event.

Millions, if not billions, of football fans gather from all around the world to see the game’s icons spur into action on the field for a chance to lift the all-important trophy.

With this comes the crown that declares the most skilled football nation for at least the following four years.

During the span of almost a month, players from all around the world get to flaunt their skills and talents for a chance to shine and be remembered in the books of sports history for remarkable goals.

The tournament has seen some incredible strikes throughout the years, from Diego Maradona’s journey to glory against England, to Denis Bergkamp’s last-minute stunner against Argentina.

Now, with Qatar’s 2022 World Cup slowly approaching, Doha News brings you the top 5 most iconic World Cup goals documented, in no particular order.

1970: Carlos Alberto

Dubbed as the greatest team goal to ever reach the net, Brazil’s 1970 goal by Carlos Alberto totally stunned Italy’s line of defence thanks to a skilful build-up before the shoot.

The attack started just as Tostao recovered the ball in his own half following an Italian onslaught before then passing it on. Clodoaldo then jinked his way past three Italian players before passing it to Rivelino. He then sends it upfield to Jairzinho, who instantly looks for Pele.

And just as the perfect moment hits, the ball was passed to Carlos Alberto who beautifully strikes the ball into the back of the net. That day, the team took the World Cup trophy home.

1986: Diego Maradona

If you are a football fan then you definitely know Maradona’s ‘Goal of the Century.’

The Argentine ace scored what many consider to be not only the greatest goal ever scored in the World Cup but also the greatest goal in the history of the game. Not only that, but the historic strike came just minutes after netting the notorious “Hand of God” goal against England in the quarterfinals.

Just as he picked up speed, legendary Maradona grabbed the ball inside his half and skillfully slalomed his way past half of England’s team, surged into the penalty area, and finished his 75-yard run to glory by gracefully shooting the ball past goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

1994: Saeed Owairan

Owairan’s only goal of the game for Saudi Arabia against Belgium in the first round was nothing short of a spectacular individual effort and defiantly put the Middle Eastern country on the football map.

And it’s a goal Maradona would defiantly be proud of.

Owairan began slowly with the ball deep in his end, gradually picking up speed as he moved forward. He then ran past a tangle of Belgian defenders before smashing it into the net past goalkeeper Michel Preud’homme.

1958: Pele

When he was just 17-years-old, Pele dominated the game against Sweden by scoring a spectacular goal to give Brazil a 2-1 lead in the 55th minute of the final.

Standing in the penalty area with his back to the gaol, Pele caught a high pass with his chest, knocked the ball over his head while being pursued by a defender, twirled around, and scored it past Swedish goalie Karl Svensson.

With that achievement, a legend was formed.

2006: Maxi Rodriguez

During extra time, Argentina’s Maxi Rodriguez scored one of the best solo goals to ever hit the net in against Mexico.

Football icon Lionel Messi received the ball at the halfway line and sent it inside. The ball was then cut and was sent back to him before he passed it over to Juan Pablo Sorin, who played it wide.

Rodriguez then smoothly received the ball on his chest just outside the penalty area and struck it past the keeper, birthing one of the most talked-about goals in the history of football.