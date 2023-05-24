Tickets on sale as Qatar revs up for Grand Prix

Tickets for the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix are now available for purchase online, organisers confirmed at a press conference in Qatar on Wednesday.

The event, scheduled to take place between 6-8 October 2023, will host thousands of spectators at the newly-refurbished Losail International Circuit.

Ticket prices are currently at a 20% discount and are available exclusively online.

General admission for the whole weekend costs 480 riyals, with VIP seats costing upwards of 1,600 riyals.

Tickets are also sold on a per-day basis; Friday tickets cost 160 riyals and Saturday and Sunday tickets cost 400 riyals. Children under the age of 12 can enter free of charge.

This year’s Qatar Grand Prix will also coincide with the Geneva International Motor Show, which is also to be hosted in Doha. Visitors can purchase all-inclusive packages to attend both events.

“As a nation with a great enthusiasm for cars, these packages will be available for fans who want better price points,” added Steven Ronald, Senior VP of Discover Qatar told the media at a press conference organised by Lusail Sports Club.

He also emphasised the presence of other packages that would allow fans to enter pit stops and get exclusive access.

Organisers also said more fan zones, festivals, family-friendly environments, as well as parks and infrastructure upgrades are currently being prepared. VIP and VVIP regions, parking areas and grandstands are all under reconstruction.

“Ashgal is currently working on race track renovation and constructing new stands,” said Hamad Al Badr, head of the northern rural project department at Ashgal. “We expect to accommodate 40,000 spectators and 10,000 cars.”

The area will also host a new and improved medical centre, hospitality centre, and media centre, as well as added fan zones.

“Last time, even photographers were amazed at how good the floodlights were, but we have still improved them,” added Qatar Motorcycle Federation Executive Amro Al Hamad.”We have worked on the roads, and we have removed all the asphalt and renovated it. We also have more than 15,000 trees that will be ready by October.”