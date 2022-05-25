A tantalising prize awaits the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs.

Tickets for winner-takes-all FIFA World Cup 2022 play-offs go on sale at Qatar’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

General admission tickets for the three qualifiers at Qatar’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, including the two decisive intercontinental play-offs, are available for 30 QAR. The winners of the competition between Australia and the United Arab Emirates due on 7 June will face Peru in a decisive intercontinental play-off match on 13 June to secure a place at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The tournament’s final spot will be decided by Costa Rica’s game with New Zealand on 14 June.

Tickets will be available tomorrow, which falls on the 26th of May, as of 15:00 Doha time. The tickets are allocated for the three crucial FIFA World Cup 2022 play-off matches at Qatar’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium that will decide the final two slots for the greatest global celebration of the beautiful game.

Fans will have the option of using print-at-home tickets or e-tickets, with all three games kicking off at 21:00 local time in the Gulf country.

The general admission tickets for the three matches are available to be secured at tickets.qfa.qa and can only be purchased via credit card.

Australia, the UAE or Peru have the opportunity to secure their spot in Group D at the FIFA World Cup 2022, alongside reigning champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.

The winners of Costa Rica’s contest with New Zealand will qualify for Group E to join 2010 FIFA World Cup winner, Spain and 2014 champions Germany and Japan.

Supporters interested in attending the much anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which is due to be held from 21 November to 18 December, should visit the official platform for the latest accommodation and Hayya Card information.