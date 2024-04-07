Tickets for AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 go on sale

Football fans can now purchase tickets for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024, featuring Asia’s top under-23 national teams competing from April 15 to May 3, with matches held across multiple FIFA World Cup venues in Qatar.

Football fans can now grab their tickets for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024, the organisers announced over the weekend.

Set to kick off in Qatar from April 15 to May 3, this tournament will spotlight Asia’s top under-23 national teams.

“Buy your tickets now. Watch Asia’s young superstars take the lead at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 from 15 April to 3 May. Yalla Shabab!” the organisers officially announced on social media.

Featuring 16 of Asia’s finest football national teams vying for the prestigious title, with the top three teams directly qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The fourth-place team will compete for an Olympic spot in a playoff with a team from the Confederation of African Football.

Qatar is set to host the 6th edition of the AFC U23 Asian Cup.

As the host nation, Qatar finds itself in a favourable position atop Group A, alongside Australia, Jordan, and Indonesia.

Group B will bring together Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United Arab Emirates and China PR.

Group C has title holders Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Thailand and Tajikistan, with Group D having Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Kuwait and Malaysia.

Prices for group stage match tickets start at QAR 15 and can be purchased online through the Hayya to Qatar mobile app. Spectators from outside Qatar can also purchase tickets from the same platform.

Hayya will not be a mandatory prerequisite to enter stadiums. Spectators can book seats for any of the 32 matches.

The matches will unfold across multiple venues in Qatar, including the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies, with Aljanoub Stadium, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, and Khalifa International Stadium.

This will be the first time that this tournament is played at FIFA World Cup venues.

Fans will have the option to download their tickets directly to their digital wallets, eliminating the need for internet connectivity while at the stadium.

Every match will also offer accessible seating to guarantee an inclusive experience for fans with disabilities. This includes wheelchair-accessible seating and seats for individuals with limited mobility.

This marks the second time Qatar has hosted the competition, having previously served as the hosting nation in 2016.