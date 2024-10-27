Thousands of Kenyans apply for jobs in Qatar

The recruitment campaign seeks to create job opportunities for 8,000 Kenyans in the hospitality, service, construction, and technical sectors.

Thousands of Kenyans eager to find work in Qatar have been interviewed for recruitment positions in the capital Nairobi.

On Friday, job seekers gathered at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and Kabete National Polytechnic for interviews supervised by Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua.

On Saturday, Mutua provided an update on X, noting the overwhelming turnout and announcing that positions in the hospitality sector had been filled. He added that only nurses would be interviewed on Sunday at KICC, while candidates for other roles would continue their interviews at Kabete National Polytechnic.

“Due to the large turnout of Kenyans for interviews, many positions have already been filled. We appreciate your patience and your efforts to take advantage of this opportunity,” Mutua said.

Kenyans seeking employment in Qatar will not be charged any fees for interviews or consideration. All costs related to medical exams, visa processing, air travel, and other related expenses will be covered by the Qatari firms.

Candidates are only responsible for obtaining personal documents, such as medical certificates and passports.

Earlier this month, the Qatar-Kenya Joint Labor Committee convened in Nairobi to strengthen cooperation and expertise, particularly on the matter of recruiting of Kenyan workers.

Co-chaired by Qatar’s Minister of Labour, Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, and Kenya’s Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, the committee explored ways to connect Kenyans with job opportunities in Qatar while addressing the Gulf nation’s labor market needs. Both leaders also took the chance to highlight the strong relationship between Qatar and Kenya.

According to Mutua, there are about 67,000 Kenyans employed in Qatar. Under the committee’s newest agreement, Kenyan nations in Doha will potentially surpassing 200,000, significantly expanding labour opportunities for Kenyans in Qatar.