Strengthening labour ties: Qatar and Kenya hold joint labour committee meeting

Kenya is in talks with Qatar to revise their labour agreement and create over 200,000 job opportunities for its skilled workers, targeting sectors like ICT, health, education, infrastructure, and agriculture.

The Qatar-Kenya Joint Labor Committee have agreed to enhance cooperation and share expertise in labour matters, particularly on the matter of recruiting of Kenyan workers.

Co-chaired by Qatar’s Minister of Labour, Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, and Kenya’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Alfred Mutua, the committee met in Nairobi, to align skilled labour with Qatar’s market needs and support its 2030 National Vision.

Both ministers highlighted the strength of the relationship between Qatar and Kenya, noting that these ties have significantly improved under the leadership of both countries.

“The activation of joint technical committees will be instrumental in addressing challenges and advancing collaborative labor efforts in the near future,” Al Marri said.

Al Marri highlighted that Qatar has become a leading model in labour regulations, following recent reforms that have garnered praise from international labour organisations and human rights groups.

He emphasised the importance of safeguarding the rights of workers, ensuring a transparent and equitable labor migration process.

According to Mutua, there are about 67,000 Kenyans employed in Qatar.

The new agreement is expected to significantly increase this number, potentially surpassing 200,000, thereby creating a wealth of employment opportunities for Kenyan professionals in diverse sectors.

“We are committed to ensuring that the rights of Kenyan workers are upheld and that the labor migration process remains transparent, fair, and beneficial to all involved,” Mutua said, speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Center.

He also emphasised the opening of a Qatar Visa Centre in Nairobi, designed to streamline the migration process by ensuring proper contract signing and documentation before workers travel to Qatar.

The discussions also aimed to amend the existing 2012 Bilateral Labor Agreement, which primarily focused on unskilled labour, to include skilled sectors such as ICT, health, education, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Mutua also highlighted the importance of these talks as a significant step toward expanding opportunities for Kenyan workers in specialised fields.

“This MoU will benefit both nations by allowing qualified Kenyans to contribute to Qatar’s development while advancing their careers,” he said.