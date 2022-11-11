The Netherlands reveals its World Cup squad

The Group A winners will play the Group B runners-up, which includes the 2018 semifinalist teams of England, the United States, Iran, and Wales, in the round of 16.
After failing to qualify for the previous World Cup in 2018, the Oranje are making a comeback, and with Louis Van Gaal in charge as manager, things are looking up for The Netherlands.
The Dutch are scheduled to play their first game in Qatar against Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium on November 21.
Deemed to be one of the top teams for this tournament, the Dutch last advanced to the final in 2010 in South Africa. Now, the Oranje are attempting to win a world championship for the first time this year.
Renown duo Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona are on the list, in addition to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.
Netherlands 2022 Squad
Goalkeepers
- Justin Bijlow – Feyenoord Rotterdam
- Andries Noppert – SC Heerenveen
- Remko Pasveer – Ajax
Defenders
- Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen
- Tyrell Malacia – Manchester United
- Stefan de Vrij -Inter
- Matthijs de Ligt – Bayern Munich
- Denzel Dumfries -Inter
- Jurrien Timber – Ajax
- Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool
Midfielders
- Xavi Simons – PSG
- Kenneth Taylor – Ajax
- Marten de Roon – Atalanta
- Cody Gakpo – PSV Eindhoven
- Teun Koopmeiners -Atalanta
- Davy Klaassen – Ajax
- Steven Berghuis – Ajax
- Frenkie de Jong – FC Barcelona
Attackers
- Wout Weghorst – Besiktas
- Luuk de Jong – PSV Eindhoven
- Noa Lang – Club Brugge
- Vincent Janssen – Royal Antwerp
- Steven Bergwijn – Ajax
- Memphis Depay – FC Barcelona