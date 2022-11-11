The Netherlands reveals its World Cup squad

The Group A winners will play the Group B runners-up, which includes the 2018 semifinalist teams of England, the United States, Iran, and Wales, in the round of 16.

After failing to qualify for the previous World Cup in 2018, the Oranje are making a comeback, and with Louis Van Gaal in charge as manager, things are looking up for The Netherlands.

The Dutch are scheduled to play their first game in Qatar against Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium on November 21.

Deemed to be one of the top teams for this tournament, the Dutch last advanced to the final in 2010 in South Africa. Now, the Oranje are attempting to win a world championship for the first time this year.

Renown duo Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona are on the list, in addition to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

Netherlands 2022 Squad

Goalkeepers

Justin Bijlow – Feyenoord Rotterdam

Andries Noppert – SC Heerenveen

Remko Pasveer – Ajax

Defenders

Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen

Tyrell Malacia – Manchester United

Stefan de Vrij -Inter

Matthijs de Ligt – Bayern Munich

Denzel Dumfries -Inter

Jurrien Timber – Ajax

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

Midfielders

Xavi Simons – PSG

Kenneth Taylor – Ajax

Marten de Roon – Atalanta

Cody Gakpo – PSV Eindhoven

Teun Koopmeiners -Atalanta

Davy Klaassen – Ajax

Steven Berghuis – Ajax

Frenkie de Jong – FC Barcelona

Attackers