Tennis world champion Swiatek to star in Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2023

This year’s Qatar TotalEnergies Open will feature nine of the world’s top ten players.

World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek of Poland will lead a superstar cast at this year’s upcoming Qatar TotalEnergies Open, which will host nine out of the world’s top ten players.

Some 32 tennis players for the singles edition and 16 pairs for the doubles events will contend for the WTA 500 tournament title and a whopping $780,637 prize money.

Tournament Director Saad Al Mohannadi said he hopes the tournament will share similar success to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

“This year’s edition is unique in that it is the first major tournament to be hosted by Qatar after the grand success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“We believe the world will witness an amazing event just like they did at Qatar 2022, and we can’t wait to host the stars,” said Al Mohannadi.

Absent from the Qatar tournament is Greece’s Maria Sakkari, who recently faced an early exit from China’s Zhu Lin at the Australian Open.

In last year’s Qatar TotalEnergies tournament, Swiatek defeated Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit in dominating straight sets to ultimately lift the golden falcon trophy for the first time in her career.

Dedicating her award to Ukraine, the 21-year-old year had a tremendous year as she also captured the French Open 6–1, 6–3 to become a household name in the tennis world.

Swiatek will be joined by world number two Ons Jabeur, Jessica Peluga, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Daria Kasatkina, Veronika Kudermetova, and Swiss Belinda Bencic.