Tennis star Rafael Nadal out of play after Australian Open injury

Spain’s legend Rafael Nadal will be sidelined with a hip injury that hampered him during his exit from the Australian Open

The 22-time Grand Slam champion and defending champion of the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal has confirmed his injury after his early departure in the tournament’s second round on Wednesday.

“I have carried out medical tests after the defeat yesterday. The MRI shows a grade 2 lesion in the Iliacus Psoas of his left leg, “Nadal wrote on his Twitter.

“Now it’s time for rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks,” Nadal statement also said.

The Spanish superstar tweaked his left hip while running for a backhand in the second set at Rod Laver Arena against American star Mackenzie McDonald.

Taking a medical timeout to inspect the pain, the 36-year-old returned to the court only to be defeated 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 by world number 65.

The recovery timeframe aligns Nadal with the Masters’ tournament of the 2023 season at Indian Wells in March.

The last time Nadal exited a major tournament before the third round was at the 2016 Australian Open.

Nadal’s injury adds weight to the coming of “father time” as the Tennis star will turn 37 this coming June.

2023 Australian Open

The second round of the Australian Open is underway, with several superstars eliminated, including US Open champion Emma Raducanu and No 8 seed Daria Kasatkina.

Favourite in the tournament, Novak Djokovic is still contending in the game, with Kyrgios bowing out because of a knee injury ahead of his opener.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas has soared through the tournament, defeating Rinky Hijikata and reaching the third round in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The tournament also debuts American 21-year-old qualifier Katie Volynets who is making her sixth main-draw appearance at a Grand Slam.

“I’ve never played in a stadium this packed and that many people keeping the energy up for me,” Volynets said before her match against China’s Zhang Shuai.

Marking day 4 of the tournament, the Australian Open will end on January 29.