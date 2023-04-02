Tennis champions take a swing at Khalifa Squash Complex Open

The Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex was inaugurated in 1992.

This year’s Khalifa Squash Complex Open tournament kicked off on Sunday with competitors ranging from U-15 to U-19.

Held at the home venue of the ATP World Tour’s Qatar ExxonMobil Open and WTA event Qatar Total Open, the tournament will be separated into categories of both age and gender.

The tournament’s hosting comes amid the holy month of Qatar to promote the better wellbeing of athletes and preserve the consistency of players.

In a statement from QNA, Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation (QTSBF) Executive Director and Tournament’s Director Saad Al Mohannadi voiced the visibility of the game is vital for the importance of the game.

In addition, Al Mohannadi added that this Ramadan tournament hosting fosters a healthy lifestyle throughout the year.

Al Mohannadi spotlighted the federation’s goal to promote national teams’ players’ participation in both domestic and international competitions.

The tournament will come to an end on 6 April.

In 2020, Qatar hosted the 19th edition of the men’s annual international squash tournament that brought together 46 players from around the world into the country to compete with one another.

First established in 1984, subsequently, in 1986, the Qatar federation joined the International, Asian, and Arabic Federations to create a multinational label of the popular sport.