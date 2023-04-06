Tastes from around the world with Al Messila Resort’s exquisite Ramadan experience

The Garden also offers live music performances, live cooking stations and numerous international cuisines.

Celebrate Ramadan in style this year at Al Messila Resort & Spa, by indulging in their carefully-catered Iftar and Suhoor experience, served beneath a canopy of stars amidst their fragrant garden.

This Ramadan, there is something for everyone to savour, from traditional Qatari foods to international delicacies, with options ranging from superb buffets to live cooking stations, and unique dining concepts.

Infused with vibrant colors and a magnetic aura, The Garden at Al Messila offers international and Middle Eastern cuisines suitable for all palates, including but not limited to, Persian, Indian and Asian dishes.

The warm and welcoming ambience brought on by the beautifully-decorated setting will ease you into a peaceful rest-of-day mindset post breaking of your fast.

An Iftar buffet at Al Messila is available for 250 QAR per person.

With Suhoor being an important meal before the long day of fasting, you can enjoy a buffet for 175 QAR per person.

Both offers include access to the Kids Club as well as an array of Shisha selection available for adults.

Nestled beneath trees and twinkling lights, you can also choose to enjoy an intimate and traditional family-style Iftar in the comfort of secluded tents at Al Messila’s The Garden.

All of the features come together nicely and are sealed with a stunning live music performance to further enhance the beautifully-tailored ambiance put forth by Al Messila.