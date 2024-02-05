talabat unveils customer ordering trends across food, groceries and donations throughout 2023

talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday deliveries took a deep dive into various ordering habits in Qatar during 2023.

talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday deliveries has unveiled the most popular orders and food trends observed in 2023 – highlighting just how customers across the region love to use the app every day.

Mornings made memorable:

Customers loved to begin their mornings with an Egg and Cheese Sandwich from Karak Gholam during the hours of 7 a.m.-11 a.m. After all, breakfast is the most important meal of the day!

Mad about midnight snacks:

Insights show that customers loved to indulge in Chicken Popcorn from Tea Time during the hours of 12 a.m.- 3 a.m.! Talk about insom-nom-nom-ia!

Crazy about Fast Food:

In 2023, the Chickenjoy Meal from Jollibee reigned supreme – with customers across Qatar ordering it most frequently.

Grocery cart chronicles:

While talabat Mart offers a diverse range of items, Qbake Bread, Bananas and Baladna Milk conquered all when it came to the most loved groceries to fly off the shelves quickest!

The sweet tooth chronicles:

Customers absolutely loved ice cream sundaes in 2023, sweetening the deal by ordering it over 50,000 times – which goes to show that there’s always room for dessert!

Ultimate tala-fans:

In 2023, two customers emerged as the ultimate tala-fans of the year – with one customer ordering food from talabat over 3000 times, and another ordering from talabat mart over 700 times. Talk about true loyalty!

2023 Flavor extravaganza:

The stomach is the limit! 2023’s largest order was delivered from Al Sadd’s Season Restaurant, with delicious dishes ranging from Kababayan Bread to Spanish Bread.

Generosity like no other:

In 2023, talabat saw its highest day of donations throughout the year on 10th February 2023, when customers donated to the Turkey and Syria earthquake campaign – truly helping utilize #Tech4Good for those in need.

These include just some of the most interesting ordering trends observed throughout 2023, recapping notable points as talabat steps into its 20th year of simplifying everyday life for its communities across the region.

Consumers can order their favorites by downloading talabat from the iOS App Store or Google Playstore.