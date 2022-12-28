Take your taste buds on an international trip through South Korea’s diverse cuisine

Plenty of halal food options can be found in Seoul’s vibrant streets.

Travel is a single activity that encompasses numerous others, from going on a global educational, cultural experience to seeing the planet’s hidden natural gems.

Arguably, there is no better way to learn about a culture and a country than tasting its flavourful cuisines—making South Korea an ideal destination for a rich culinary experience for all.

The Korean kitchen itself ranked 19 on TasteAtlas’s “2022 World’s Best Cuisines”, with dishes that can offer historic lessons about the country.

South Korea has a mouthwatering variety of food options for all of its visitors, including Muslims searching for halal, or permissible to eat, dishes.

In July, Doha News travelled with the Korea Tourism Organisation to South Korea, where it discovered the country’s vibrant scenery, history, and explored its exquisite restaurants from all over the world.

Here are some of the restaurants that we enjoyed in South Korea that you should also check out the moment you visit!

Zio Cucina Ikseon

Source: m.blog.naver.com

Italian cuisine is definitely a favourite for most foodies out there, including picky eaters with taste buds that are difficult to satisfy. In fact, the Italian kitchen topped ​​the TasteAtlas’s list this year.

Even better, you can enjoy it at Zio Cucina Ikseon’s cozy atmosphere that is suitable for all visitors, both families and individuals. The restaurant is famous for its divine, fresh oven pizza that will make you return for more.

Querencia

[Instagram / querencia1023]

For those seeking more Italian food options in South Korea with freshly baked goods and a variety of brunch menu items. Visitors can also enjoy a warm cup of coffee accompanied with a breathtaking view of natural scenery that only gets better during the winter season.

Petra

[Instagram / petra_restaurant_korea]

The Arab world stands out for its diverse cuisines that are worth trying, many of which made it to this year’s list of the world’s best kitchens, including Algeria, Palestine and Syria.

In South Korea, Petra stands as the first halal restaurant to open in the country that has served customers since 2004.

Named after the famous Jordanian landmark and one of the world’s seven wonders, Petra, the restaurant reflects the Arab region’s generosity with its large servings of flavourful dishes.

It has also topped ratings on numerous travel review websites, including Tripadvisor where people described it as “the best restaurant in Itaewon”.

Saffron Restaurant

[Instagram / saffron.korea]

The halal options in South Korea are endless, with each restaurant offering its own unique ambience and touch to some of the most popular dishes of the Arab world.

Saffron would be another ideal stop for those craving authentic, halal bites from the Middle East. The location is perfect for anyone wishing to get a glimpse of the region’s rich culture, with its interior design embellished with delicate patterns that would normally be found in the region.

Little India

Source: Terry Kim

This year, Indian cuisine was ranked as the fifth best, making it one that is worth tasting, even if you are in South Korea.

One famous restaurant in Seoul that delivers a taste of New Delhi is “Little India” that has long offered what many foodies described as the best dishes from the Indian cuisine at a reasonable price.

With food serving as a key to a culture, so does the atmosphere of one’s culinary experience. The restaurant is known for its cozy, colourful and comfortable interior that brings some of India all the way to Seoul.