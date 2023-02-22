Superstar season? Elissa, Tyga, Nawal Al Kuwaitiya to take the stage in Qatar

Qatar will spotlight a list of much-anticipated performances from various artist during a mass campaign to drive up excitement and gain tourism during the winter season.

Qatar may have concluded its hosting of the World Cup, but huge stars are set to make their way to the Gulf nation to put on some of their best performances for fans across the country.

Feb 23: Tyga concert

American rapper Tyga is coming back to Doha for yet another energetic show at the Banyan Tree’s Vertigo on 23 February.

The event is set to kick off at 10pm, with an opening set from DJ Alex Evander. Entrance fee stands at QAR 350.

For bookings, call 4410 3338 or reach out through WhatsApp on 3990 5558.

Feb 23: Three regional singers concert

Regional stars Mutref Al Mutref, Abdul Aziz Al Muana, Ibraheem Dashti will put on a magical musical night at Katara Horse Festival on the 23 February.

The concert will kick off at 9pm, with doors opening at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased online through Virgin Megastore.

Prices are as follows:

Gold – QAR 400

Platinum – QAR 600

VIP – QAR 1,000

Feb 24: Angham concert

Fans can now rush to purchase their tickets to experience the voice of Egypt at Katara Horse Festival as Angham will take centre stage on 24 February at at 9 pm, with doors opening at 8 PM. Tickets can also be purchased online through Virgin Megastore.

Prices are as follows:

Gold – QAR 400

Platinum – QAR 600

VIP – QAR 1,000

March 2: Assala Nasri concert

Renowned regional singer Assala Nasri will once again fill Qatar’s halls with her unique voice at Al Shaqab’s Indoor Arena on 2 March. Tickets can be purchased online through Q Tickets. The performance starts at 10pm onwards.

Prices are as follows:

Silver – QAR 200

Gold – QAR 400

Platinum – QAR 600

VIP – QAR 1,000

March 3: Nawal Al Kuwaitia concert

Qatar will witness a stunning live performance by Nawal Al Kuwaitia on 3 March from 9:30pm and onwards. Tickets can also be purchased online through Q Tickets.

The concert will also be at Al Shaqab’s Indoor Arena.

Prices are as follows:

Silver – QAR 200

Gold – QAR 400

Platinum – QAR 600

VIP – QAR 1,000

March 9: Elissa and Haifa Wehbe concert

Lovers of live music will be delighted to hear that Lebanese superstars Elissa and Haifa Wehbe will shine live at the Mondrian Doha Hotel’s Moonstone Ballroom on 9 March, according to posts shared by the artists.

For bookings, call 5100 5161

March 2-18: Paw Patrol live

Qatar has events planned for children as Nickelodeon’s hit show – Paw Patrol prepares to come to Doha and perform live from the 2-18 March at Place Vendome in Lusail.

There are two daily session timings: Session 1, doors open at 3:15pm, while session 2 doors open at 4:45pm.

Tickets can be purchased online through Virgin Megastore.