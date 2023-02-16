Here’s a list of events to check out this week in Qatar

Qatar is organising a variety of entertainment events during the upcoming week. Here’s your much-needed list!

Sports, culture & entertainment: Qatar has an exciting list of events scheduled for the coming week that is sure to suit all preferences.

February is filled with activities across the capital as the country bids farewell to this year’s winter season.

Feb 17: John Legend concert

World-renowned superstar John Legend will perform all track favourites in Qatar. Experience the vocalist’s magic live at Katara Amphitheatre on 17 February 2023.

The concert will kick off at 9pm and until 11pm. Tickets can be purchased online through Virgin Megastore.

Prices are as follows:

Gold – 400QR

Platinum – 600QR

VIP – 1000QR

Feb 18: Qatar TotalEnergies Open final

One of the most important signature events on the Qatari sporting calendar has grown to be the yearly Qatar TotalEnergies Open tournament.

Iga Swiatek of Poland, the current champion and No. 1, and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, a two-time champion, are among the top athletes gathered in the nation for the 21st Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

Now, you can join the tennis stars by attending the final match on February 18. The match starts at 6pm sharp, so make sure to book your spot here.

Feb 18: Qatar International Rally – Al Maha Island

Round two of the 2023 FIA Middle East Rally Championship’s start and finish ceremonies for the Qatar International Rally will take place on Al Maha Island on February 18.

The three-day gravel rally will be contested over 13 timed special stages and 209,69 competitive kilometres from Thursday evening to Saturday afternoon.

The rally headquarters, service park, and pre-event administration and checks will be conducted close to the QMMF offices at Lusail Sports Arena.

Feb 20-26: ExxonMobil Open

Between February 20-26, Qatar will host the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, which will feature some of the top ATP players competing for one of the most prestigious titles on tour.

Along with the Russian team of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada will compete for his first championship of the year. The reigning champion Roberto Bautista Agut, who won the trophy in 2019, will compete in the Open.

Feb 20-25: Doha Jewellery exhibition

The wait is finally over for Qatar’s most dazzling event, the 19th Edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE).

From February 20 to 25, more than 65 exhibitors and 500 brands from over 10 countries will converge at Doha Exhibition and Conference Center (DECC) to showcase their newest jewellery designs alongside classic collections.

While the DJWE is a networking opportunity for those in the world’s most glamorous industry, it is completely open to the public for free through online registration.

Visitors will get the chance to visit a variety of pavilions, attend workshops, and of course, ogle gorgeous displays of the most decadent watches and jewellery in the world.

Feb 22: Lusail Boulevard F1 demonstration

Lusail Boulevard is set to host a live stage F1 demonstration to drive up excitement for various motorsport events coming to Qatar in 2023.

The special evening will take place on February 22 at 5pm and will also feature various exciting activities to get the hype up for the country’s second F1 event.

Qatar’s rally driver Nasser Al Attiyah will make a special appearance. He’ll be joined by a static display of an FIA World Endurance Championship hypercar, a Formula 1 Red Bull car driven by David Coulthard, a MotoGP bike driven by Dani Pedrosa, and a Red Bull drift car driven by Abdo Feghali.

Al Attiyah, who has won the Middle East Rally Championship (MERC) 19 times and the Dakar Rally five times (2023, 2022, 2019, 2015, and 2011), will be driving his vehicle during the demonstration run.

The event will be completely free of charge for all visitors and will also include other entertainment acts, activations, a fireworks display, and a live international music performance by a well-known artist.

No registration is needed. Just head over to Lusail Boulevard early enough to secure a good spot!