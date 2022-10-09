Supermodel Naomi Campbell teams up with Qatar Creates to support rising talents

Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani announced in June the extension of Qatar Creates events from a limited period to a year-round initiative for the promotion of local culture and arts.

British supermodel Naomi Campbell’s charitable organisation Fashion for Relief has partnered with Qatar Creates to introduce Emerge, a brand-new worldwide programme.

The runway model will co-host a charity event and fashion show through Emerge to help creatives and business talents around the globe, with a focus on Africa, the diaspora, and developing nations.

The occasion will be hosted on 28 October in Qatar’s Ceremonial Court and will be sponsored by Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani.

Emerge is set to “create new apprenticeships, after-school programmes and university programs focused on creative and alternative industries such as general education, fashion, technology, art, sustainable innovations and agriculture.”

The Art Exhibit, the Fashion Exhibit, and the Emerge Talk are the three key events that will make up Emerge before the grand couture show.

The leading and well-regarded young painters will be featured in the art exhibition.

Thebe Magugu, Bianca Saunders, and Abdel El Tayeb are just a few of the award-winning fashion designers from Africa, the diaspora, and the Middle East who will be featured in the fashion exhibit.

Early November last year, superstar model Campbell visited Qatar to support young talents in the fashion and design industry as part of the Qatar Creates cultural initiative.

Launched in 2019, Qatar Creates is an annual celebration of art, fashion, design, culture and architecture. The initiative was announced during the inauguration of the National Museum of Qatar and holds week-long community events and programmes.

Qatar Creates also allows the local community to engage with renowned artists through panel discussions and workshops. Last year saw a number of well known celebrities visit Doha, including prominent American fashion designer Virgil Abloh.