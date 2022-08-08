Stay busy in Qatar this month with these exciting activities

Looking for exciting things to do this month? Qatar Tourism has you covered!

Art, music, and everything in between! Qatar Tourism has announced its list of activities for the month of August— and there’s something for everyone.

If you are spending summer in Qatar and did not get the chance to travel, don’t let the heat stop you from enjoying various events on offer.

With just three months until the World Cup whistle goes off, Qatar is already flaunting itself as an entertainment haven to prepare for the global tournament.

Are you a FIFA 22 fan?

First on the list is for gaming enthusiasts.

AAMeghessib’s Back-2-Back, an exclusive FIFA 22 eSports platform for PlayStation 5 in Qatar, kicked off its tournament last week and is set to take place until August 26. It bears the name of Ahmed Al Meghessib, a prominent FIFA player from Qatar and a footballer.

To enter the tournament, a two-player team must be formed before then competing to qualify before the national final. The competitive angle is that in the 11v11 Kick-Off Mode, teams must score two straight goals to prevail.

The final tournament will take place in Doha Festival City, surrounded by crowds who will be rooting for their favorite player. The first-place winner will receive QAR 45,000, the second QAR 30,000, and QAR 15,000 for the third.

Qatar Tourism is offering the prizes in a form of redeemable vouchers for use at Virgin Megastores.

Grab your horses, literally

Ever thought about learning how to ride a horse? Well, this is your golden chance. Al Shaqab is currently running its Summer Equestrian Programme until August 11, allowing all residents to brush up on the sport.

The programme was launched in an effort to make Al Shaqab the premier equine centre of excellence to teach and promote horsemanship as a part of Qatar’s equestrian legacy— given its prominence in the Qatari culture and heritage.

This month, there are various options available for all ages, including the Children Summer Pony Ride for those who are three to seven years old, Al Shaqab’s 2022 Adult Summer Activity for adults aged six to 18 and above, Adult Private Summer Activity, and Summer Academic Riders Camp.

Those who like a little privacy can also enroll in the Summer Ladies Classes for ages 14 and above or the private adult classes the institution offers. A Children Summer Autism Programme for three to 12 years old is also available.

For your little ones

QT is offering plenty of activities for children this month.

For kids interested in exploring their potential future careers, KidZania Doha is offering a summer camp for 1 to 14 year-olds with activities that combine inspiration, fun and learning through realistic role-play.

Meanwhile, Web Design is also offering Creative Space Summer Camp for all the little ones who are interested in technology. The camp will focus on robotics, programming, web design, and other areas of computational thinking.

For sports lovers, PSG Academy is offering a Summer Programme that will take place until August 18, while the Evolutions Sports Qatar Summer Camp will run through August 11.

In the meantime, the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) is hosting a Child Mental Health Summer Camp through August 14.

All art-related

It is impossible to mention activities without including art, especially with Qatar’s emerging artistic and creative hub.

Numerous exhibitions are currently taking place at the National Museum of Qatar, M7 in Msheireb, and The Fire Station for all art, fashion, and automobile lovers.

In the brand-new, massive, site-specific installation “Pipilotti Rist: Your Brain to Me, My Brain to You,” guests go on a voyage of self-discovery through a multimodal experience that evokes reflection and amazement.

Within the Mawater Gallery are three magnificent cars that are part of “A Sneak Peek of Qatar Auto Museum”—all displayed at NMoQ.

Meanwhile, the “Doha Dreams” exhibition, which was inspired by Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams, will be showcased at M7 through to the end of the month.

Up until November, children between the ages of three and five and five and seven can participate in the art workshop “Paint Palette: Abstract Art for Children.” By creating vivid, abstract paintings on canvas, Paint Palette will allow young children to explore color, pick up art language, and recognize shapes.

There are two exhibitions going on at the Fire Station right now: “Abeer Al-Tamimi: Beyond the Rules” in Gallery 3 and “Abstraction: Subverting Reality” in Gallery 4.

Craving some high-quality dates or looking for a good-old fashion Arab gift?

Well, make sure to head to the 7th Local Dates Festival in Al Ahmad Square of Souq Waqif.

The event will take place through August 10 and features a great variety of regional dates from over 80 farms.

The festival gates are open for all visitors daily from 1pm to 10pm, except Friday, when it opens from 3pm to 9pm.