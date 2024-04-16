Stage set for 16th Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Doha 2024 

Around 200 gymnasts from over 50 countries and five continents will compete against each other in Qatar.

The stage has been set for the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Doha 2024, as athletes from 55 countries will showcase their skills at the Aspire Women’s Sports Committee hall.

Organised by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), the tournament, commencing on April 19th, will be a pivotal moment for artistic gymnasts. It offers them a final opportunity to secure quota places for the prestigious Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In addition, 95 athletes competing in men’s events, besides 55 female gymnasts, who will also be in action during the event.

“We are ready to host a spectacular event after tireless efforts from all members of our team,” QGF Secretary and Championship Director Abeer Al Buainain said on Monday.

“We are looking forward to exciting contests throughout the championship as athletes would give their best in this Olympic qualification event,” he added.

Around 10,500 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees (NOC) will compete in Paris this summer.

Forty-five sports will compete in the tournament, including Taekwondo, Sailing, Hockey, Fencing and Equestrian.

More than 16 million people are expected to visit the wider Paris region during the Olympics and Paralympics while 300,000 people are to attend the opening ceremony.