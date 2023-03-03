Sports, concerts and geeks: Exciting events in Qatar this month

Qatar is set to host world championships across a range of sports, with equestrian, golf, and gymnastics events all featuring in the latest monthly edition of Qatar Calendar (Qatarcalendar.com).

In addition, the March calendar inspires residents to enjoy the cool outdoors with two different food-themed festivals, a vibrant line-up of performances by renowned artists and many more family-friendly activities.

Longines World Show Jumping Champions Tours – March 2 – 4

The prestigious equestrian sport circuit brings together the best riders in an exciting display of passion, precision, and elegance.

For fans of the sport across the region, the Longines World Show Jumping Champions Tour is an opportunity to witness elite horse riders compete against the spectacular backdrop of Al Shaqab.

Coffee Tea and Chocolate Festival 2023 – March 2 – 11

This year, the Coffee, Tea and Chocolate Festival provides a platform for local business and entrepreneurs to showcase their finest offerings.

Enthusiasts and foodies alike can indulge in a variety of specialty coffee, tea blends and delicious desserts at Al Bidda park.

WAGR, Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship – March 2 – 4

The Qatar Open Golf Amateur Championship is considered one of the oldest tournaments in Qatar, dating back to 1983.

Since then, the Qatar Golf Association has established the tournament as a prestigious event for golf players and enthusiasts across Qatar. Currently, the tournament acts as a qualifying pre-requisite to the Qatar Masters, a flagship European Tour event.

PAW Patrol Festival – March 2 – 18

The first ever PAW Patrol Festival is headed to Place Vendôme for a one-of-a-kind show. Brought by EventBox in partnership with Qatar Tourism and Nickelodeon, families can celebrate the globally loved PAW Patrol franchise with hours of interactive and family-friendly fun.

The festival will offer visitors a fully immersive experience including, stage shows, kids’ and family activities, meet and greet with the PUPS, photo opportunities and more.

Assala Concert – March 2

Brought to you by Qatar Live, Arab superstar – Assala Nasri – is back on stage for a live performance at the Longines World Show Jumping Champions Tour.

The concert is one of many electrifying performances under the umbrella of Qatar Live 2023. This year’s season previously included exciting productions of Disney Princess – The Concert, John Legend, and Angham.

Nawal Concert – March 3

Kuwaiti pop-sensation, Nawal El Kuwaitia, is headed to the Al Shaqab indoor arena for her own headlining performance. Across the GCC, Nawal is known for her blend of traditional Gulf music with a modern twist, coupled with a performance characterized by powerful vocals and captivating melodies.

As part of Qatar Live 2023, Nawal is one of many regional talents in this year’s dynamic line up.

Qumra 2023 – March 10 – 15

Qumra 2023 is an annual talent incubator event, hosted by the Doha Film Institute. The event is designed to foster a collaborative environment and bring together established figures in the film industry with emerging filmmakers from the region and beyond.

With an integrated focus on promoting Qatar’s homegrown talent, it has become one of the sector’s most anticipated events with rewarding masterclasses, screenings and workshops.

Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) – March 11 – 21

In its twelfth year, QIFF is a celebration of the global diversity in food and beverage offerings that can be found in Qatar.

With chef appearances, live cooking demonstrations and food stalls from prominent and up and coming businesses, QIFF promises to be abuzz with activity this year at the Plaza, Lusail.

Artistic Gymnastics World Cup – March 1 – 4

The 15th Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will feature a stunning showcase of skill, endurance, and athleticism with elite gymnasts from over 50 countries competing. The tournament is held over the course of four days at the Aspire Dome.

Qatar Olympic Beach Championship – March 10 – 17

The Qatar Olympic Beach Championship is one of many community-driven activities held under the Qatar Olympic Committee Beach Games. Amateur players can sign up through the Qatar Olympic Committee to compete in the dynamic tournament.

FIP Promotion QTF – March 13 – 19

Organised by the International Padel Federation, FIP Rise Doha is headed to Al Sadd Stadium for an exciting competition. The racket sport has gained massive popularity in the region, drawing in fans from all ages to witness the action.

Geekdom – March 16 – 18

Qatar’s largest pop-culture extravaganza, Geekdom, is returning this year at Lusail Boulevard. The event aims to reconnect creatives to their love of fun and fantasy through tournaments, video game tournaments, film screenings, performances by artists and more.