Spain drops 26-man squad for FIFA World Cup

Twenty players in the squad have never competed in the international tournament.

Spain has announced its 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, just days ahead of the much-awaited tournament’s kick off date.

Luis Enrique is making a comeback during the World Cup, this time as a coach after competing in the 1994, 1998 and 2002 tournaments.

The tournament in Qatar is witnessing Enrique assume his first ever role as a coach during a World Cup.

Enrqiue also brought back midfielder Sergio Busquets to the spotlight since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Spain had clinched its first World Cup trophy at the time.

However, the surprise in the announcement was the absence of Paris Saint-Germain’s Sergio Ramos from the list.

Forward Alvaro Morata has also made it to the list after scoring the goal that booked Spain’s seat to Qatar among the 31 other nations competing for victory. Spain had qualified last year after a 1-0 victory over Sweden.

The tournament in Qatar is also witnessing first World Cup appearances for 20 members of Spain’s squad. Madrid has competed at 16 other World Cups and is scheduled to face Costa Rica’s Ticos on 23 November.

Spain is then facing Germany on 27 November before playing against Japan on 1 December.

Squad list