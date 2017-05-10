Six things to do in Qatar this weekend (May 10-13)

Nelly/Facebook

Whether it’s checking out Nelly live in concert, laughing it off at a comedy show, winning a Cluedo game or enjoying some Arab film screenings, there’s plenty of things going on around town this weekend.

Here are our picks:

Nelly and Fatman Scoop concerts

American rap and hip hop artists Nelly and Fatman Scoop are set to perform this weekend at the Hilton Doha’s Society Lounge.

Both artists will take the stage on separate days. Nelly’s performance will be on Thursday, May 11 and Fatman Scoop’s on Friday, May 12.

While Nelly’s concert requires an entry fee of QR200 for ladies and QR250 for men, Fatman Scoop’s concert will be free of charge. Both performances will run from 9pm to 2am. Prior table bookings and reservations are required and can be done by calling 55390937.

Only those ages 21 and older will be allowed entry. Passports or Qatar IDs must be shown prior to entry. More information about the Nelly and Fatman Scoop concerts can be found on Facebook.

Whose line is it anyway?

Alive Entertainment will once again host a “Whose Line Is It Anyway” comedy show on Saturday, May 13, from 8:30pm to 11pm at the Grand Hyatt Doha.

Four performers with no script will try to win over the crowd with an improvisational comedy show that features sketches, scenes, songs and more.

Reem Saad / Doha News

During the evening, comedians Stephen Frost, Steve Steen, Andy Smart, Ian Coppinger will perform improv in the spirit of the Whose Line show.

Tickets cost QR150/person and can be bought online here, or at the concierge desk. Call 4448 1234 for more information. Seats are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Only those ages 21 years and older will be allowed entry.

DFI film screenings

The Doha Film Institute (DFI) will screen a series of contemporary Arab films at the Katara Drama Theatre starting tonight until Friday, May 12.

Under the title A Window on Contemporary Arab Cinema, which mainly focuses on emerging talent from the Middle East, the series will feature a compilation of short films from across the region. There will also be films that have received DFI grants.

Doha Film Institute

Tonight’s program starts at 5:30pm. Five short films will be screened, including Maqloubeh by Nicolas Damuni, Selma by Mohamed Ben Attia and Waves ’98 by Ely Dagher, among others.

Also tonight at 8pm, the first of three feature-length films that will be screened this weekend will kick off with Eyes of a Thief by Najwa Najjar. More information can be found here.

Ticket price per screening is QR35. However, a ticket package of QR75 is also on offer, which grants entry for five screenings. More information on tickets can be found here.

Cluedo game night

The Radisson Blu Hotel is hosting a game night featuring the renowned murder mystery game Cluedo on Saturday, May 13.

Cluedo

The first round will commence at 3pm and end at 4:45pm. This round costs QR120 per person.

The second round, which also includes dinner, will go from 6pm to 9:45pm. This round will cost QR275 per person. Both rounds will take place at Radisson Blu’s Giwana Ballroom.

Those who wish to participate can reserve seats by emailing [email protected]or calling 55833298.

Kayaking at the mangroves

Take a sunset kayaking tour this weekend and watch the full moon rise over the Al Thakhira Mangroves Reserve with Discover Arabia (formerly Entalak).

Discover Arabia/Facebook

The group is holding a four-hour tour on Friday, May 12 in Al Thakhira starting at 5pm. The night will end with a barbecue set up under a full moon, but kayakers will have to bring their own food.

The group will be providing kayak paddles, life jackets, beverages, portable toilets and changing rooms.

Prices vary for individuals, ranging from QR250 for adults, QR120 for children under 12 years old, and QR80 for children under 6. All can be purchased here.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 30233207.

Bob Marley tribute concert

A tribute concert to the late Bob Marley will take place this weekend at the Oyster Beach Bar at the St. Regis Doha.

The concert will feature soca musician Rupee along with DJ Teddy Jam, DJ Mubarak, reggae artist EarthKry and DJ Kraziebone.

Tickets cost QR120 when bought in advance and QR150 at the door. Doors will open at 8pm.

Only those aged 21 years and older will be allowed entry. Passports or Qatar IDs must be shown.

Bonus:

QPO concert: The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony on Saturday, May 13 at the Katara Opera House at 7:30pm. The performance will be led by guest conductor Dmitrij Kitajenko. Tickets cost QR75 to QR200 a person and can be bought online. More information is available on QPO’s website.

What are your plans for the weekend? Thoughts?